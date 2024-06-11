NZSEG Acquires Edvance To Elevate Workplace Training And Development

Auckland, 11 June 2024

New Zealand Skills and Education Group (NZSEG) is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Edvance, a leading provider of tailored workplace training and professional development. This strategic move underscores NZSEG’s commitment to increasing its educational impact while addressing industry needs.

Edvance, known for its innovative training programmes and dedicated support services, has been at the forefront of professional development in New Zealand for nearly 20 years. With a NZQA Category 1 rating, their expertise spans various industries, ensuring that employees are equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in their respective fields.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Edvance into the NZSEG whānau,” said Brijesh Sethi, Chairman of NZSEG. “This acquisition aligns entirely with our mission to empower individuals through education. With adding Edvance’s robust training programmes to our existing offerings, we can provide a comprehensive suite of services that cater to both academic and professional development needs.”

Edvance’s unique approach to workplace training includes customised courses that address specific industry requirements. Their programmes are designed to enhance productivity, efficiency, and job satisfaction, benefiting both employees and employers.

Highlights of the Acquisition:

Enhanced Training Programmes: NZSEG will integrate Edvance’s specialised training solutions, offering a broader range of courses and certifications tailored to meet industry demands.

Comprehensive Support: Learners will benefit from Edvance’s proven support systems, which include personalised coaching and career development services.

Broader Reach: The acquisition will extend NZSEG's reach, allowing more individuals and organisations across New Zealand to access high-quality training and development opportunities.

The team at Edvance is delighted, as General Manager Alex McKegg states, “Our team looks forward to this exciting new chapter and the enhanced impact we can make together in shaping a skilled and dynamic workforce.”

Wendy Liao, NZSEG Group CEO, says the accelerated pace of change in work-based skills requires impact-driven training.

“At NZSEG, we believe that education is the cornerstone of personal and professional growth. Our synergy with Edvance enables us to make a greater impact, providing learners with the tools they need to succeed in today's dynamic job market.”

By integra;ng Edvance’s capabilities with NZSEG’s educational offerings, this acquisition marks a significant step towards enhancing workforce skills and professional development in New Zealand –

fostering a culture of continuous learning and development, and ensuring that New Zealand’s workforce remains competitive on a global scale.

About NZSEG:

For 20 years, New Zealand Skills and Education Group (NZSEG) has been delivering high-quality educa=on and training across various sectors. Along with NZSEG’s Seafield School of English, NZSE empowers people to achieve their full potential while preparing them for the future of work. NZSE equips students with sound industry-focused professional development with a focus on technology, health, early childhood education, hospitality and ATC – Military Prep.

About Edvance:

Edvance is a leading provider of workplace training and professional development solutions in New Zealand. Their tailored training programmes and dedicated support services help both individuals and organisations achieve excellence and drive performance.

