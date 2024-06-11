Support Local With An #EmployerMeet!

Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Work Ready Kapiti

Work Ready Kāpiti is thrilled to announce another instalment of their #EmployerMeet series!

This #EmployerMeet will be held on Thursday 4th July 2024 at Kāpiti College. This is a free "speed-meet" styled evening that connects youth and employers, providing opportunities for youth to learn about industry, practise interview skills and forge valuable connections. 

For employers the event offers a glimpse of what local young people have to offer, the potential to find their next employee and the chance to network with other local businesses.

Local employer Ruth Surrey, of MonkeyMan Tree Services, commented on her favourite part of the #EmployerMeet events: “I like lots of things about these events, but in particular, my favourite highlight is talking to youth, who are nervous initially and don’t know what to say about themselves. I like helping them to be more comfortable in the employer conversation style and helping them understand that we are not as scary as they initially thought. When I ask at the end 'has this been useful?' and they respond positively, this really is the cherry on the cake!  The #EmployerMeet has made a difference!”

Youth who participated in some of our 2023 events expressed the following sentiments: “There was a friendly and inclusive vibe to the conversation, and it made me feel confident” and "The employers were friendly and answered questions even if they were small or silly.”

The Work Ready Kāpiti team are excited to deliver the next #EmployerMeet and bring together rangatahi and a variety of local businesses. Employer registrations are currently live and will close on Sunday 16 of June. Youth registrations will then open on Tuesday 18th June.

To sign up as an employer for the #EmployerMeet follow the link below, and answer a few questions about yourself. After your registration is confirmed further event details and a Google Calendar invite will be sent through. 

https://events.humanitix.com/employermeet-kapiti-college-employer-registrations-lampvnxt

