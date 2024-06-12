Pax8 Unveils Next Generation Marketplace Experience

Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today unveiled a groundbreaking new Pax8 Marketplace that redefines how IT professionals deliver the technology solutions that empower small and medium-sized businesses around the world, with a revolutionary modern commerce experience that unlocks unprecedented growth and security opportunities.

The new Marketplace experience delivers two new major features: Opportunity Explorer, an intelligent growth solution that leverages AI and data to reveal actionable insights so managed service providers (MSPs) can identify sales opportunities and tailor recommendations; and Storefronts, which enable MSPs to create a branded buying experience for their customers who want a self-serve option.

“We are empowering our partners with the enterprise-grade tools they need to thrive, because we understand their business and technology pain points,” said Libby McIlhany, Pax8 Chief Product Officer. "With the launch of the new Pax8 Marketplace, partners can gain unprecedented AI-driven insights into their product portfolio's alignment with customer needs, allowing them to craft solutions that unleash extraordinary growth and also deliver top-notch security. Our Marketplace is, quite simply, a beautifully visualized experience for our partners that also anticipates their business needs. In all, these are technology innovations that will reshape how our partners deliver cloud solutions to their small and medium-sized business customers worldwide. And we are just getting started with our Marketplace innovations.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

With the new Pax8 Marketplace, partners can better understand their customers and unlock new opportunities for growth, delivering game-changing insights driven by their own data.

It is a powerful, agile, and precise platform that thrives on increased interaction from the partners who use it, making static catalogues a relic of yesteryear. The Marketplace features a modern new UX that is purpose-built for MSPs, with elegant visualisations that help them quickly identify and act on sales opportunities and security vulnerabilities. Ultimately, the new Pax8 Marketplace drives business intelligence into how IT professionals sell and maximise opportunities for their customers.

Pax8 debuted the new Marketplace today at Beyond 2024, the company’s flagship three-day event with more than 2,500 partners, vendors, journalists, and VIPs in attendance. The new Pax8 Marketplace will be available to North American and EMEA Pax8 partners on June 17 and APAC partners on June 18. Pax8 partners attending Beyond 2024 will get early access.

“With its new Marketplace, Pax8 has transformed the way we look at business growth and the products our customers need most," said Dustin Cassar, VP Managed Services of Quicktech. "These innovations are game-changing for us, and for our customers.”

The new Pax8 Marketplace provides the following additional features and functionality:

Catalog: Featuring smart search and advanced sorting capabilities that make it easy for partners to find exactly what they’re looking for.

Multi-cart: Allowing partners to create multiple carts simultaneously that can be held until ready.

Quotes: Providing a seamless, simplified quote-to-contract process so MSPs can instantly view the status of each quote, brand and customise quote templates, create new quotes with ease, and share and publish quotes.

Solutions: Enabling partners to architect a solutions library using products they know align with their customers’ needs, so they can build once and easily re-sell again.

“The tech industry is poised to double world GDP growth, fuelled in part by the small and medium-sized business sector and its insatiable need for technology,” said Jay McBain, Canalys Chief Analyst. “This provides tremendous opportunities for MSPs that serve this sector. Pax8 continues to transform the channel ecosystem with its Marketplace and technology advancements, enabling partners to revolutionise how they deliver solutions and services to their customers.”

© Scoop Media

