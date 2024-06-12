Environmental Forestry - Practical People Working Together To Improve Our Environment

People across the forest industry are facing some of the toughest challenges in the past decade with weather, markets and regulations all bringing challenge the best of our foresters. One way for people to make positive change in the face of adversity is to network with others and gain inspiration from sharing success stories that can lead to motivating others in similar roles and circumstances. On 25-26 June our 3rd Annual Environmental Forestry Conference will do just that. We bring practical foresters together with local regulators and national policy makers to debate and bring constructive change for production forestry and our environment with a focus on practical actions and measurable outcomes. We’ve used your feedback to bring more of what everyone wants to see at this 2024 conference.

We are pleased to announce we have another speaker from Zero Invasive Predators (ZIP). Courtney Hamblin is an experienced pest management specialist. In her role as Adaptive Management Director she works with teams on the ground.

Courtney’s presentation on the Predator Free New Zealand by 2050 (PFNZ) mission which seeks to eliminate predators from the mainland of Aotearoa – a challenge beyond any scale attempted anywhere in the world. ZIP has been instrumental to innovating the tools and techniques that will get us there. She will highlight developments that are enabling predator elimination at scale, as well as the potential of this work to uplift the carbon sequestration of our native rainforests.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Another key role in supporting sustainability is fostering native species in production forests while carrying our harvesting and other commercial operations. Meanwhile a lesser known falcon population has also been studied to monitor health and development in South Island forests. So we are pleased to be hosting Graham Parker a specialist from Parker Conservation South. The New Zealand falcon / kārearea interacts with plantation forestry operations throughout New Zealand. Sometimes, the results of these interactions are negative for this threatened bird species.

Photo/Supplied

Through FSC many forestry companies are required to mitigate their impact on New Zealand falcons. However there is a shortage of data to guide improved mitigation practices for falcon - forestry interactions. Graham and his team have worked with seven forestry companies in Otago to better quantify the falcon population, the nature of interactions, and provide updated management recommendations for use in FSC, and beyond.

To see our speaker lineup and to register see: https://innovatek.co.nz/event/environmental-forestry-2024/#Programme

© Scoop Media

