Waikato Powerball Player Wins $4.5 Million

A lucky Powerball player from Waikato will be having a great night after winning $4.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Waikato.

The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the twelfth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes after seven lucky players shared the $50 million Must Be Won jackpot on Saturday, taking home $7.18 million each.

One other lucky Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold at Shree Superette in Auckland.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Shree Superette, or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ’s Text to Play service is ending, which means customers will no longer be able to buy a ticket via text. There are still lots of other ways customers can play our games.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2024:

Date Prize Store Location 1 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 2 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawke’s Bay 3 2 March $12.3 million MyLotto Otago 4 13 April $30.16 million MyLotto Wellington 5 8 June $7.18 million Pak n Save Wairau Road Auckland 6 8 June $7.18 million Woolworths Metro Auckland 7 8 June $7.18 million Royal Oak Mall Lotto Auckland 8 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 9 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 10 8 June $7.18 million Shop Rite Dairy Hamilton 11 8 June $7.18 million New World Hastings Hastings 12 12 June $4.5 million MyLotto Waikato

