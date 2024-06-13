Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Waikato Powerball Player Wins $4.5 Million

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 4:53 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A lucky Powerball player from Waikato will be having a great night after winning $4.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

 The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Waikato.

The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the twelfth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes after seven lucky players shared the $50 million Must Be Won jackpot on Saturday, taking home $7.18 million each.

One other lucky Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold at Shree Superette in Auckland.

 Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

 Anyone who bought their ticket from Shree Superette, or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

 Lotto NZ’s Text to Play service is ending, which means customers will no longer be able to buy a ticket via text. There are still lots of other ways customers can play our games. 

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

 

Powerball wins in 2024:

 

 DatePrizeStoreLocation
127 January$17.25 millionMyLottoCanterbury
210 February$8.3 millionMyLottoHawke’s Bay
32 March$12.3 millionMyLottoOtago
413 April$30.16 millionMyLottoWellington
58 June$7.18 millionPak n Save Wairau RoadAuckland
68 June$7.18 millionWoolworths MetroAuckland
78 June$7.18 millionRoyal Oak Mall LottoAuckland
88 June$7.18 millionMyLottoAuckland
98 June$7.18 millionMyLottoAuckland
108 June$7.18 millionShop Rite DairyHamilton
118 June$7.18 millionNew World HastingsHastings
1212 June$4.5 millionMyLottoWaikato
