NZ Rent A Car's Queenstown Branch Introduces Convenient Car Delivery Service To Accommodations

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 10:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Rent A Car

Queenstown, New Zealand – June 11, 2024 – NZ Rent A Car is delighted to unveil a new service at its Queenstown branch: delivering rental cars and vans directly to customers' accommodations. This enhancement will provide a seamless and convenient solution for travellers eager to explore Queenstown's stunning landscape without delay.

Starting immediately, visitors staying at hotels, vacation rentals, or other types of accommodation can opt to have their rental vehicle delivered to them. This service is ideal for those who wish to avoid the airport rush or simply want to start their journey with ease.

Situated near Queenstown Airport, the Queenstown branch offers a broad range of vehicles, from compact cars perfect for city driving to roomy SUVs and minibuses suitable for family trips or group adventures. Along with the new delivery option, the branch maintains its commitment to customer satisfaction with after-hours returns, free roadside assistance, and the provision of local maps and guides.

“We are always seeking innovative ways to enhance our customers' rental experience,” said Joel Sadler, Marketing Strategist at NZ Rent A Car. “The introduction of our car delivery service in Queenstown ensures that our clients can begin their visit with minimal hassle and maximum convenience.”

For all manner of vehicles including van hire in Queenstown, check out their website today.

About NZ Rent A Car:

NZ Rent A Car is a premier car rental company in New Zealand, celebrated for its dependable, budget-friendly, and customer-centric rental services. With a network of over 20 branches in key locations across the country, NZ Rent A Car provides an extensive selection of vehicles to meet every traveller’s needs, from economical compact cars to spacious vans and minibuses. The company is committed to delivering top-notch service, ensuring a smooth and pleasant rental experience for all customers. NZ Rent A Car’s dedication to innovation is highlighted by its recent implementation of electronic signing and pre check-in services, designed to enhance customer convenience.

© Scoop Media

