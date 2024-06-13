Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Raised Speed Limits Will Make Goods Delivery Faster

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 10:59 am
Press Release: National Road Carriers

The Government’s announcement today it will raise speed limits where it is safe to do so on the open road and local roads will help make goods delivery faster says National Road Carriers Association (NRC).

“The Government last week announced it plans to improve the quality of the roads with State Highway and Local Road Pothole Prevention funds totalling nearly $4 billion that will make faster travel safe and effective,” says NRC CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers.

“Setting speed limits for Roads of National Significance of up to 120kmh and reversing speed limits for local streets, arterial roads and state highways will help to reduce travel times and therefore labour costs for freight operators and speed up the delivery of goods to stores and consumers.

“In some cases it will mean operators will be able to extend the length of trips before having to make compulsory rest stops – which will be a game-changer.”

“We are delighted the Government plans to push these proposed changes through public consultation and launch them on 1 July 2025.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from National Road Carriers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 