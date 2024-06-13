Stats NZ Information Release: Electronic Card Transactions: May 2024

The electronic card transactions (ECT) series cover debit, credit, and charge card transactions with New Zealand-based merchants. The series can be used to indicate changes in consumer spending and economic activity.

Key facts

All figures are seasonally adjusted unless otherwise specified.

Values are at the national level and are not adjusted for price changes.

May 2024 month

Changes in the value of electronic card transactions for the May 2024 month (compared with April 2024) were:

spending in the retail industries decreased 1.1 percent ($69 million)

spending in the core retail industries decreased 0.8 percent ($48 million).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Electronic card transactions: May 2024

CSV files for download

