Brown Brothers Wins Best Australian Wine For The 3rd Time With Canstar Blue

Wine lovers across Australia have rated Australia’s leading family-owned winery Brown Brothers as the best Australian wine in Canstar Blue’s 2024 Customer Satisfaction Awards.

Canstar Blue is one of Australia’s best-known and respected comparison websites. Surveying more than 3,000 respondents, their recently concluded annual consumer research for the category of 'Australian Wine' asked wine drinkers to rate brands on overall satisfaction.

Brown Brothers achieved the top award in the wine category being the only brand to score a five-star rating in all categories, surpassing South Australian winemakers, Jacob’s Creek and Penfolds.

Emma Brown, Brown Brothers Head of Innovation and 4th generation Brown family is thrilled by this incredible acknowledgement from consumers.

“We are so proud to be recognised as Canstar Blue, 2024 Most Satisfied Customers Award for Australian Wine. The consumer is at the heart of everything we do at Brown Brothers, so to have this endorsement directly from the consumer across satisfaction in taste, value for money, variety and packaging means the world to us.”

“As an Australian family-owned-and-operated company, to be a three-time recipient of this incredible recognition by Canstar Blue is extremely humbling and drives us to continue to put the consumer first in everything we do.”

Home to some of Australia’s favourite wines for over 135 years, the Brown Brothers philosophy is about being experimental, innovative and dedicated to making wines for all kinds of tastebuds with each range created to celebrate the joy of wine in all forms. From red, white, fruity and sparkling to every varietal in between.

The full results from Canstar Blue’s 2024 Customer Satisfaction Awards can be found here: https://www.canstarblue.com.au/stores-services/australian-wine/.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

