New Zealand Farm Environment Trust Announces Strategic Partnerships Ahead Of National Sustainability Showcase

2023 National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing Kellie and Steven Nichol of Auldamor in Otago (Photo/Supplied)

With the Ballance Farm Environment Awards season now concluded, the Regional Supreme Winners from across New Zealand are counting down to the highly anticipated National Sustainability Showcase, hosted by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust. As a pre-eminent platform for celebrating excellence in sustainable farming practices, this event promises to highlight innovation and collaboration within the primary industry.

The New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, a charitable organisation dedicated to championing sustainable farming and growing practices, is proud to announce strategic partnerships with leading agri-businesses and organisations as it prepares to host the National Sustainability Showcase. Supported by forward-thinking industry leaders, these partnerships reinforce the Trust's commitment to providing leadership in promoting and celebrating sustainability within New Zealand's agricultural sector.

"Our partnerships with forward-focused agri-businesses are instrumental in our mission to promote sustainability and foster collaboration within the agricultural community," said Sarah Harris, General Manager of the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust. "By working together, we can support continuous improvement and build a more resilient and sustainable future for generations to come."

UBCO

UBCO was founded in a farm shed by a couple of inventors with a vison to produce the most efficient and practical electric utility bike to work New Zealand’s tough terrain. "As a company deeply rooted in innovation and sustainability, partnering with the NZ Farm Environment Trust was a natural choice for UBCO," says Grant Payton, UBCO’s Director of Agriculture. "Our New Zealand designed all-wheel drive, all-terrain electric utility motorbikes serve a diverse range of riders and fleets – farming, conservation, hunting, and adventuring."

"The partnership with UBCO adds an element of excitement and innovation to our Ballance Farm Environment Awards programme," said Harris. An UBCO bike is part of the prize pool for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy recipients.

Performance Beef Breeders (PBB)

PBB provides genomic testing, livestock evaluations, animal identification solutions, ad agency and creative services, accounting, and administrative services around New Zealand and Australia. The team at PBB are passionate about making farmers’ lives easier.

“I’m extremely proud of the partnership between New Zealand Farm Environment Trust and PBB," said Harry Faas, PBB’s General Manager. "This is a great opportunity to highlight and celebrate the outstanding environmental work that is being done by New Zealand farmers.”

Harris agrees, observing that both PBB and the Trust are passionate about ensuring New Zealand’s food and fibre producers are recognised as global leaders in their stewardship of natural resources.

Muka Tangata, Workforce Development Council

Muka Tangata is the voice of the food and fibre sector in vocational education and training, ensuring that vocational education qualifications, programmes and delivery all meet industry workforce skills needs.

"We are proud to partner with Muka Tangata as we share a vision for those in the food and fibre industry to flourish," said Harris. "This partnership will help provide a pathway for our future generation farmers and growers in environmental, social and financial sustainability, something we are committed to as a Trust."

"Muka Tangata is always exploring new ways of working to meet the needs of the food and fibre sector, and by working with NZFET, we can engage with a wider range of people in the sector to contribute to our qualification development projects, workforce development plans, and investment advice to government," added Jeremy Baker, Muka Tangata’s Chief Executive.

The National Sustainability Showcase, which will be held at Claudelands in Hamilton next Thursday, 20 June, provides a platform for farmers, industry leaders, policymakers, and environmental advocates to come together to celebrate some of the nation’s amazing food and fibre producers, showcasing this year's ten Ballance Farm Environment Awards Regional Supreme Winners. The evening will culminate with the announcement of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy recipients, who then become the National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming & Growing for 2024.

This year’s event will be the first as Trust Chair for Brendon Cross, who took over the role from long-serving Trustee Joanne van Polanen in late-2023. Cross won the BFEA Otago Regional Supreme Award in 2016 and has continued his involvement with the Trust through regional judging and as Chair of the Otago BFEA Committee.

As the ten Regional Supreme Winners prepare for the upcoming showcase, they bring with them a wealth of knowledge, experience, and a shared commitment to environmental stewardship. Their stories serve to showcase the best practices and innovations that are shaping the future of farming in New Zealand.

The 2024 Regional Supreme Winners are:

Northland: Dean Candy and the Oromahoe Trust – Sheep and Beef

Auckland: Peter Rensen, Utopia Nurseries – Floricultural production

Waikato: Alastair & Ann Reeves, Reeves Farms – Sheep and Beef

Bay of Plenty: Blair Linton, Linda Ellison and Robert Linton, Te Ranga Farms – Beef

East Coast: Simon & Josi Beamish and Hugo & Pip Beamish, Awapai – Sheep and Beef

Horizons: James & Debbie and Dave & Jan Stewart, Stewart Dairylands – Dairy

Greater Wellington: Andy & Gemma Phillips, Motumatai – Sheep and Beef

Canterbury: The Guild and Dunbar Families, High Peak Station – Deer, sheep, beef, tourism, honey

Otago: Angus Barr and Tara Dwyer, The Wandle - Lone Star Farms – Sheep and Beef

Southland: The Miller Family, Roslyn Downs – Dairy, Sheep and Beef



About the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust:

The New Zealand Farm Environment Trust is a charitable organisation committed to promoting sustainable farming and growing practices within New Zealand's primary sector. Through education, connection and collaboration, the Trust empowers farmers to adopt practices that enhance environmental sustainability, protect natural resources and support thriving rural communities.

