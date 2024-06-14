Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
The Great Matariki Star Hunt

Friday, 14 June 2024, 11:33 am
Press Release: Craniums

That's the offer from a group of independent Whangarei retailers who have joined forces to bring a sense of fun back to the Whangarei CBD and remind customers of the joys and unexpected discoveries that Whangarei offers. 

In June they will be holding THE GREAT MATARIKI STAR HUNT, simply grab a free treasure map from the Whangarei Central Library with clues to your next destination. Once you've solved the in-store puzzle, collect a star of Matariki  and head to your next mystery destination.

“You don't need to make a purchase at all “says spokesperson for the group Neil Lambess of Craniums toy store in Bank street.

“We invite all of you to come in and browse, and spot those things out of the corner of your eye that you never knew existed, often at prices cheaper than online stores.“ 

And that explains Neil, is the beauty of retail  “All online websites use Algorithms that are designed to sell you more of the same sort of things you have already bought. Next thing you know you end up with more shoes than Kim Kardashian. In Whangarei however you can walk into a Cake store and leave with a limited Press release-edition Vinyl LP of your Favourite artist, not many places in New Zealand can claim that!” 

Due to  the cost of living crisis ,closure of the Brynderwyns and the ongoing effects of Covid on the Economy there's a lot of negativity about retail nationwide, something the Local group wants to tackle head on  with this event.  

“We have all seen online comments declaring Whangarei's CBD as dead, overpriced and dangerous to walk around, often the people saying this also add that they haven't shopped locally for 5 years or more... they don't know what they have been missing out on, so we invite Whangarei to reconnect with our shops , Cafes and restaurants in June and  have a lot of  fun doing it  again.“

THE GREAT MATARIKI STAR HUNT runs in the Whangarei CBD during June.  

Entry forms can be picked up at the Whangarei Central library  or at the Craniums Store in the Civic arcade

