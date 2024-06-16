Four Lotto Players Share $1 Million

15 June 2024

Four lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Wellington and Canterbury will be toasting an incredible win after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Green & Grocery World in Auckland, and on MyLotto to a player from Wellington, and two players from Canterbury.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Stratford will also be celebrating after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Paper Plus Stratford in Stratford.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ’s Text to Play service has now ended, which means customers can no longer buy tickets via text. There are still lots of other ways customers can play our games. Find out more at https://mylotto.co.nz/lotto/text-service.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

