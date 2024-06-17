No, It’s Not A Typo: Jaecoo J7 Pricing To Start From $3X,XXX

Jaecoo has today teased that the price of the J7 model launching in New Zealand in July will start at $3X,XXX + ORC.

Sheldon Humphries, Country Manager of Omoda Jaecoo New Zealand says he is thrilled to introduce the Jaecoo brand to Aotearoa.

“Bringing the J7 to our market is a significant milestone, and the competitive pricing structure we’ve developed means more Kiwis can experience the cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance and comprehensive safety features we are known for. We believe this launch will not only broaden our customer base but also set a new standard for value and innovation in the off-roading market”.

Coming to New Zealand in July, the J7 will debut with a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE). The ICE model boasts a robust 1.6T turbocharged engine, coupled with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, delivering a seamless and powerful driving experience.

Designed with the innovative ARDIS (all road drive intelligent system), the J7 provides intelligent and efficient driving control across various terrains. Featuring nearly 20 ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system) functions, the J7 offers comprehensive safety assurance for all drivers.

The J7 seamlessly combines advanced 5-star safety features and versatile driving capabilities, making it well-suited for New Zealand’s diverse landscapes and outdoor lifestyles.

Kiwis purchasing a Jaecoo vehicle in 2024 will be backed by up to seven years of AA roadside assistance to mirror their seven- year vehicle warranty, regardless of mileage*.

Stay tuned for the full pricing announcement in July. To find out more, head into your local dealer to book in a test drive.

