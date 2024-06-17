Tesla Vehicles Enhance Build-to-Rent Living Through Propicloud's Innovative Technology Platform

"One of Tesla’s board members introduced us to their software team, who assisted us with steps to integrate Tesla vehicles into our platform. Really nice people. This is a real example of Kiwi ingenuity and likely a world first in this sector," said Mussie Sheikh, founder of Propicloud. "Residential real estate, the world's largest asset class, is ripe for transformative innovation. By introducing fresh, dynamic approaches, we can propel this sector into a new era of efficiency and sustainability. The energy in the USA for new ideas and their willingness to help, combined with Kiwi resourcefulness, makes for a great one-two combo."

In an industry-first initiative, Propicloud has integrated Tesla electric vehicles into its Build-to-Rent (BTR) projects. As part of their comprehensive platform that manages every aspect of tenant living—such as applying for rent, servicing their dwelling, reward systems, and service requests—this new feature allows residents in partnered BTR developments to effortlessly manage their living spaces and book a Tesla for errands or commuting with just a click. This integration addresses vehicle availability challenges in high-density housing areas and underscores Propicloud’s commitment to enhancing urban lifestyles with sustainable and advanced technology solutions.

Recognising the transformative potential of Build-to-Rent developments, the New Zealand government supports this sector as a solution to the nation's critical housing affordability issues. Increased investment, particularly from overseas, is expected to significantly boost the supply of quality, accessible rental housing, alleviating the housing shortage, improving economic conditions, and enhancing the quality of life for New Zealanders.

In Australia, the opportunity for Propicloud's BTR technology is immense, highlighted by significant 2023 developments. Sentinel secured A$1.5 billion from PGGM for projects on the Gold Coast and North Melbourne, while Lendlease partnered with Daiwa House and Quadreal for major Melbourne and Brisbane developments. Hines, backed by Cadillac Fairview, pursued a project in South Melbourne, and Greystar acquired sites in Zetland and Collingwood. Home and Mirvac expanded with new projects and funding, and Novus acquired sites in South Melbourne and Chatswood. Federal programs like HAFF and NHAF further support affordable housing, underscoring the potential for Propicloud's technology to transform urban living across the ditch in Australia.

The BTR sector represents a significant and rapidly growing opportunity in the real estate market, particularly as urban populations continue to expand and housing affordability becomes a critical issue globally. Urbanisation drives the BTR market, increasing demand for flexible, high-quality housing options. BTR developments offer professionally managed residential units with long-term leases, providing stability for tenants and predictable returns for investors.

About Propicloud

Propicloud is a forward-thinking technology company that develops sophisticated solutions designed to transform urban living. Specialising in a complete Build-to-Rent platform to manage everything from servicing and rewards to lease applications, Propicloud integrates vehicle booking systems, smart home technologies, and community management features, setting new benchmarks in the real estate and technology sectors. Proudly built in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

