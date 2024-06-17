Hang Up The Hangover With Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic This Dry July

With the ability to make up to 90% of the world’s favourite cocktails, Lyre’s, the world’s best-selling and number one trending Non-Alcoholic brand, has partnered with Dry July NZ Trust for the 3rd consecutive year, to ensure partaking in Dry July no longer means giving up premium taste or social occasions.

For no-and-low alcohol consumers, being included in social occasions and on-premise activities is significantly important. That’s why, throughout the month of July, some of Aotearoa's best venues will be shaking things up to ensure that Dry July participants are not missing out. By working with key groups and venues across the country such as Star Group, Hilton, Ahi, Origine, and Holey Moley, to offer sophisticated non-alcoholic cocktails and ready-to-drink options, Lyre’s ensures that going dry doesn’t mean going home.

Partner venues will also participate in Lyre’s ‘Menu with a Cause,’ which will see dollar donations from each Lyre’s cocktail sold in partner venues throughout the month of July.

With 31% of New Zealanders decreasing their alcohol consumption over the last five years, it’s not just the backbar that’s seeing a shift in alcoholic drink orders, as Lyre’s is equally encouraging non-alcoholic creativity at home. We want to give Kiwis the option of an easy and sophisticated offering, whether they’re reaching for a mid-week G&T without the booze or hosting a friend who doesn’t drink.

David Murphy, Lyre’s Head of Product Development, concludes “Sober curious no longer means complete abstinence. Instead, a month like Dry July can give consumers an opportunity to become more mindful when it comes to alcohol consumption and consider drink alternatives in the future like potentially mixing in a non-alcoholic beverage on a night out.

“Our liquid is crafted to mimic the taste of well-loved cocktails, so when someone orders a non-alcoholic margarita they are not missing out when it comes to the same sophisticated taste profile.”

Going alcohol-free for Dry July has never been easier. Sign up to Dry July today at www.dryjuly.com or by scanning the QR below and help raise funds for people affected by cancer.

To learn more about the partnership and find your closest bar or restaurant activating Lyre’s “Menu with a Cause” visit https://lyres.com.au/dry-july-nz.

