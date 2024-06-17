Premium Pullman Hotel Announced For Hamilton

Hamilton City is getting an international premium hotel right in the heart of the CBD.

The new 191 premium room facility will arise from an extensive retro-fit and transformation of Hamilton’s tallest building at 42-48 Ward Street - the current Mistry Centre, within the Centre Place shopping mall. Mistry Centre will ultimately comprise of two levels of underground parking, three levels of office and retail and 13 levels of hotel.

Work is already underway on the $100m project, with the facility set for its grand opening in 2026. The owners/developers of this prominent development for Hamilton City are local businessmen, Sanjil Mistry and Pienaar Piso, from Mistry Centre Ltd.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring what we know will be a game-changing opportunity to Hamilton City and the surrounding region, with this internationally premium hotel offering.

“We want to be clear – this is not just an announcement that we hope to get approval to one day create this hotel. This is an announcement that it is happening. The consenting process is complete and construction work is literally underway. We couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved to date and what we know this hotel will achieve for Hamilton. This project is truly a testament of being stronger together,” says Piso.

The hotel will be operated by the largest hotel operator in New Zealand, Accor, under its premium Pullman hotel brand.

Accor Pacific Chief Operating Officer PM&E, Adrian Williams, is thrilled that Accor will be the operator of such a landmark project for Hamilton City.

“This hotel will elevate the style and sophistication of the popular North Island destination of Hamilton. The international brand recognition of Pullman will aid in attracting tourists and conferences to the city, enhancing its profile on the global stage.

“Pullman Hamilton will cater to a wide range of travellers, including families, couples and business leaders looking for a world-class stay in one of the country’s most attractive tourist destinations.

“The hotel will not only offer leisure and business guests a sophisticated accommodation experience, but the local economy will also benefit through employment, supplier partnerships and added economic development that will come with increased visitors to the region,” says Williams.

Pullman Hamilton will include underground car parking, restaurants and day spa facilities as well as a private rooftop VIP lounge.

The Centre Place shopping precinct that the Mistry Centre and Pullman Hamilton is situated within is jointly owned/operated by Kiwi Property and Tainui Group Holdings, and both stakeholders are fully supportive of the new venture.

Tainui Group Holdings CEO, Chris Joblin, said Hamilton’s recently announced status as the fastest growing city in New Zealand was a positive signal for the development of another quality hotel in the city, and congratulated Accor on its appointment as hotel management operator.

“TGH has a long and successful partnership with Accor which operates our four hotels in Hamilton and Auckland. We are pleased to have worked with Mistry Centre on leasing and ownership matters at Centre Place to enable this development to go ahead as we believe Accor’s appointment will ensure quality hotel service and enhance the hospitality and tourism experience of visitors to Hamilton and the wider Waikato region,” said Joblin.

“As New Zealand’s fastest growing city we can expect to see demand for services across the city increase, especially from tourism. Hamilton central will be well-positioned to cater to that demand.”

Kiwi Property Group CEO, Clive Mackenzie says Kiwi Property (in conjunction with its JV partner Tainui Group Holdings) has a long-term ambition to transform Centre Place into a vibrant mixed-use centre, incorporating retail, office, entertainment and accommodation.

“The development of neighbouring 42 Ward Street into a quality hotel is an exciting step to growing this community in the heart of the Hamilton CBD. With its strategic location and strong transport links, Centre Place has significant potential to become a destination where people from across the Waikato come to work, shop, stay and play.”

Hamilton Mayor, Paula Southgate says these types of developments are transformational and timely to rejuvenate the central city.

“This is great news. Hamilton is a visitor destination and we have known for some time that we need 595 additional hotel rooms and serviced apartments by 2033, to meet visitor demand. Fieldays right now is a great reminder of that.

“As New Zealand’s fourth largest city, and one of the fastest growing, we are now the fifth most visited region in the nation, with visitors spending around $1.9 billion here annually. This hotel will create more than 100 jobs and contribute to attracting more visitors and events to our beautiful city and region, boosting our local economy,” says Southgate.

Mistry says they appreciate the assistance and efficiency their project has received from the council, as well as the encouragement and support from all stakeholders.

“Pullman Hamilton will bring a lot of life into the surrounding district, with a rooftop bar and restaurant. There is plenty of work to be done, and over the coming months there will be visual changes to the building. Mistry Centre will be an iconic building for Hamilton. Our commitment to Hamilton in revitalising the building is something we are very proud of, and we look forward to having everyone's positive support on the journey as we grow the city of Kirikiriroa Hamilton,” says Mistry.

Pullman Hamilton by the numbers:

191 premium rooms

$100m development project

Completion date - 2026

100-120 fulltime employee opportunities

60 underground valet carparks

18 levels – Hamilton’s tallest building

Private Rooftop VIP Lounge

