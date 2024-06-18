Kiwi SMEs Making It Too Hard For Overwhelmed Customers To Buy

Many Kiwi small and medium businesses unknowingly deter customers by overcomplicating the purchasing process in a time where research tells us as much as 74% of customers feel overwhelmed and are likely to walk away due to ‘purchase workload’.

Assia Salikhova, Managing Director of Smarketing Lab, says businesses must implement a simple, clear, and comprehensive sales process to succeed in 2024.

"The fear of missing out on the part of SMEs leads to a fear of specialisation, but this 'wide net' strategy is counterproductive. Another FOMO mistake by many businesses, particularly services, is failure to provide upfront pricing.

For instance, when customers enquire about a service, they are frequently met with incomplete quotes that exclude essential details like printing costs for promotional items. This piecemeal approach forces customers to cobble together the full cost, which causes overwhelm.

Moreover, sales interactions often lack educational guidance. Customers are presented with options—such as choosing between 10mm or 12mm drill bits—but without the necessary information to make an informed decision. The focus is on selling a product rather than solving the customer’s problem.

Salikhova says that the lack of a defined process after initial customer contact is a critical misstep. "A customer asks, 'Can you do catering?' and the answer is 'Yes,' followed by a disjointed conversation. What should ensue is a structured dialogue that guides the customer through the necessary steps."

The absence of a systematic approach not only confuses customers but also leaves them feeling unsupported.

“Instead, send your customer a simple guide that details every aspect of the service—for instance, a wedding catering guide explaining food, decorations, music, tableware, and more; rather than leaving the customer to figure it out on their own.

Three practical sales process strategies for SMEs:

Value Over Price: Engage in discussions about the value you provide, not just the cost. Transparency and all-inclusive pricing are key. Customer Perspective: Adopt the customer's viewpoint to better understand their needs and concerns. Understand the problem to be solved. Customer-centric: Provide clear information to help customers make decisions that align with their needs and budgets.

"The research is emphatic that businesses who want to succeed must work to create a more transparent, supportive, and efficient buying experience,” says Salikhova.

Source of study: Accenture’s “The Empowered Consumer” study

© Scoop Media

