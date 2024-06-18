Australasian Airports Roundtable Touches Down In Hawke’s Bay

Representatives from more than ten trans-Tasman airports, as well as international and domestic airlines, Oceania tourism bodies, industry stakeholders, and partners will gather in Hawke’s Bay between 19-21 June for the annual Australasian Airports Roundtable.

Hawke’s Bay Airport has been instrumental in securing the event, which will be held at Toitoi, Hastings, with support from Hastings District Council, Napier City Council, and Hawke’s Bay Tourism.

The conference program focuses on air service development; specifically how airports can work with airlines and other destinations to attract new services, routes, and airlines to their regions.

Wendie Harvey, Chair of Hawke’s Bay Airport says the event brings together airports, tourism marketing boards, and airlines.

“The Roundtable has always been held in Australia. For the first time it has come to New Zealand, and we are thrilled that Hawke’s Bay has been selected to host.

“Air service development is always a key focus for Hawke’s Bay Airport. The roundtable is a fantastic opportunity for us to strengthen our connections in the sector and showcase our region and New Zealand to delegates.”

Conference organiser Ailevon Pacific are experts in this area and know how important this event is to the attendees.

“Delegates will walk away from the roundtable with incredible knowledge and connections on top of what is going to be a fantastic Hawke’s Bay experience,” says Matthew Findlay, Director Global Markets Ailevon Consulting.

Airlines attending the conference speak to their strategic plans, fleet development and what ultimately supports their decision to start new services.

Hamish Saxton, CEO Hawke’s Bay Tourism says successful airports need great destinations, and great destinations need successful airports.

“The two are intrinsically linked. The best way to grow airline capacity and frequency is through successful destination marketing.

“Hawke’s Bay Tourism is proud to work with Hawke’s Bay Airport on numerous initiatives to grow our aviation markets, and we look forward to the opportunity of hosting and influencing guests showcasing Hawke’s Bay, at this week’s Airports Roundtable,” says Saxton.

Attending the Australasian Airports Roundtable in Hawke’s Bay are:

- Air Chathams

- Air New Zealand

- Fiji Airways

- Tasman Cargo Airlines

- Oneworld Alliance

- Sunair Aviation

- Virgin Australia

- Australian Department of Home Affairs

- NZ Airports Association

- Cairns Airport

- Canberra Airport

- Christchurch International Airport

- Denver International Airport

- Dunedin Airport

- Invercargill Airport Limited

- Jennings Consulting

- Launceston Airport

- Newcastle Airport

- Palmerston North Airport

- Queensland Airports Limited

- Rotorua Airport

- Tourism Tasmania

