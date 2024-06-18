World-leading Innovation Recognised At New Zealand’s 2024 Property Industry Awards

Beca is proud and delighted to see a number of our clients’ projects recognised at The Property Council New Zealand’s Property Industry Awards last week, on 14 June.

8 Willis Street and Stewart Dawson’s Corner, a retrofit and adaptive reuse project in Wellington incorporating Beca’s revolutionary structural and seismic performance design process was the Supreme Award winner on the night, taking out the main prize as well as two Best in Category and a further Excellence Award. A further four projects Beca was involved in, won Best in Category awards.

The Property Industry Awards are the most prestigious property awards in New Zealand, celebrating excellence and innovation, and showcasing outstanding and iconic buildings, developments and refurbishments across a broad range of sectors and design disciplines. Being acknowledged in such a significant forum is a testament to the vision, collaboration, and dedication of our clients, partners, and teams rights across Beca.

As the standout property in this year's awards, 8 Willis Street and Stewart Dawson’s Corner took out the ‘Rider Levett Bucknall Supreme Award’, along with category wins in the ‘RCP Commercial Office Property Award’ and the ‘Naylor Love Heritage & Adaptive Reuse Property Award’, and was awarded Excellence in the ‘Resene Sustainable Building Property Award’ category.

The project is a brilliant integration and expansion of two properties on Lambton Quay that enabled the sustainable, adaptive reuse and retrofit of existing pre-cast concrete office buildings. Beca’s scope of works on Structural and Geotechnical Engineering effectively doubled the useable space by employing our market-leading seismic performance design with minimising structural intervention and foundations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Matthew Lander, Technical Director - Structural Engineering at Beca says "the whole project team is honoured to be recognised for our mahi on this project. It was extremely satisfying being able to transform a tired asset into a modern, vibrant, energy efficient, and highly seismically resilient building. We are delighted that Argosy and McKee Fehl backed our tuned fluid viscous damper approach, using our innovative MOODD process, to seismically retrofit this building to a level well above building code requirements. We thank Argosy, McKee Fehl, Architecture+ and the wider project team for collaborating with us on this highly complex but rewarding project, which we believe will be a blueprint for many projects to come."

Taking out the Best in Category for the ‘Warren & Mahoney Civic, Health & Arts Property Award’ was Tākina - Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre. Smart design of the buildings’ climate and lighting systems enabled a high level of configuration to support flexible and efficient room layouts and zoning.

The Pā, in Hamilton, won Best in Category for the ‘Colliers Project Leaders Education Property Award’ with. The University of Waikato building was developed through a significant upgrade to the original ‘A Block’ which had been built in the 1960s. By keeping the existing structure and bringing in glulam timber frames – some pieces over 36m long – the team were able to retain the embodied carbon in the structure.

Best in Category for the ‘Resene Sustainable Building Property Award’ was the University of Auckland’s B201 Redevelopment, with our advanced structural analysis and innovative building services approach creating a sustainable, modern educational hub in the heart of the city – and the highest scoring 6-Star Green Star building rating in New Zealand to-date.

Finally, Victoria Lane Apartments in Wellington won Best in Category for the ‘Templeton Group Multi Unit Residential Property Award’. This building is the first high-rise apartment complex in New Zealand to use the combined technology of base isolation and a diagrid frame, and has raised the bar for seismic resilience in inner-city living.

In addition to the Supreme Award and numerous Best in Category wins, below is a recap of the many other great projects that Beca was involved in, which were also recognised in various categories:

Colliers Project Leaders Education Property Award

Best in category - The Pā, Hamilton - The University of Waikato

Excellence - Ahutoetoe School At Milldale - Ministry of Education

Excellence - B201 Redevelopment - Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland

Excellence - Tuhiraki - AgResearch Lincoln Headquater Building

Excellence - Windy Ridge School - Te Whare Ako - Ministry of Education

Merit - Oteha Valley School - Ministry of Education

Merit - Silverdale School - Ministry of Education

Merit - Waimarie Science Facility - Lincoln University

Resene Sustainable Building Property Award

Best in category - B201 Redevelopment - Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland

Excellence - 8 Willis & Stewart Dawson's Corner - Argosy Property Limited

Excellence - LowCo - Fletcher Living

Excellence - Te Whare Whakatere - Ashburton Library and Civic Building - Ashburton District Council

Excellence - Tuhiraki - AgResearch Lincoln Headquater Building - AgResearch

Merit - 6-8 Munroe Lane - Asset Plus Investments Limited managed by Centuria

Merit - Hillmorton Specialist Mental Health Services - Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Naylor Love Heritage & Adaptive Reuses Property Award

Best in category - 8 Willis & Stewart Dawson's Corner - Argosy Property Limited

Excellence - B201 Redevelopment - Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland

Merit - Blue Mountains Campus (Stage 1) - Blue Mountains Campus Development Partnership Limited

Warren & Mahoney Civic, Health & Arts Property Award

Best in category - Tākina - Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centrev - Wellington City Council

Excellence - Hillmorton Specialist Mental Health Services - Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Merit - Te Whare Whakatere - Ashburton Library and Civic Building - Ashburton District Council

RCP Commercial Office Property Award

Best in category - 8 Willis & Stewart Dawson's Corner - Argosy Property Limited

Merit - 6-8 Munroe Lane - Asset Plus Investments Limited managed by Centuria

Merit - Amohia Ake/ACC Building - Tainui Group Holdings Limited

Templeton Group Multi Unit Residential Property Award

Best in category - Victoria Lane Apartments - Cuba Holdings Limited Partnership

CBRE Industrial Property Award

Merit - Linton Maintenance Support Facility - Farrier Lines - New Zealand Defence Force – Consolidated Logistics Project, HQ DLC

Merit - LPC Te Whare Whakatika maintenance workshops - Lyttelton Port Company

Yardi Retail Property Award

Merit - Les Mills Dunedin - Les Mills New Zealand

Merit - Willis Lane - Precinct Properties Holdings Limited

Our finalists also included:

Old ClockTower Entrance - Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland

Starship Children's Hospital – Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Cambridge High School - Ministry of Education

Alpha Group Ltd - Alpha Group Limited

Metita - SkyCity Auckland Limited

Congratulations and thanks once again, to each and every one of our clients and partners, and to the Beca team involved in these fantastic projects. We are immensely proud of our work together and recognise that it was our shared commitment to excellence that made such accolades possible.

© Scoop Media

