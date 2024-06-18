World-leading Innovation Recognised At New Zealand’s 2024 Property Industry Awards
Beca is proud and delighted to see a number of our clients’ projects recognised at The Property Council New Zealand’s Property Industry Awards last week, on 14 June.
8 Willis Street and Stewart Dawson’s Corner, a retrofit and adaptive reuse project in Wellington incorporating Beca’s revolutionary structural and seismic performance design process was the Supreme Award winner on the night, taking out the main prize as well as two Best in Category and a further Excellence Award. A further four projects Beca was involved in, won Best in Category awards.
The Property Industry Awards are the most prestigious property awards in New Zealand, celebrating excellence and innovation, and showcasing outstanding and iconic buildings, developments and refurbishments across a broad range of sectors and design disciplines. Being acknowledged in such a significant forum is a testament to the vision, collaboration, and dedication of our clients, partners, and teams rights across Beca.
As the standout property in this year's awards, 8 Willis Street and Stewart Dawson’s Corner took out the ‘Rider Levett Bucknall Supreme Award’, along with category wins in the ‘RCP Commercial Office Property Award’ and the ‘Naylor Love Heritage & Adaptive Reuse Property Award’, and was awarded Excellence in the ‘Resene Sustainable Building Property Award’ category.
The project is a brilliant integration and expansion of two properties on Lambton Quay that enabled the sustainable, adaptive reuse and retrofit of existing pre-cast concrete office buildings. Beca’s scope of works on Structural and Geotechnical Engineering effectively doubled the useable space by employing our market-leading seismic performance design with minimising structural intervention and foundations.
Matthew Lander, Technical Director - Structural Engineering at Beca says "the whole project team is honoured to be recognised for our mahi on this project. It was extremely satisfying being able to transform a tired asset into a modern, vibrant, energy efficient, and highly seismically resilient building. We are delighted that Argosy and McKee Fehl backed our tuned fluid viscous damper approach, using our innovative MOODD process, to seismically retrofit this building to a level well above building code requirements. We thank Argosy, McKee Fehl, Architecture+ and the wider project team for collaborating with us on this highly complex but rewarding project, which we believe will be a blueprint for many projects to come."
Taking out the Best in Category for the ‘Warren & Mahoney Civic, Health & Arts Property Award’ was Tākina - Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre. Smart design of the buildings’ climate and lighting systems enabled a high level of configuration to support flexible and efficient room layouts and zoning.
The Pā, in Hamilton, won Best in Category for the ‘Colliers Project Leaders Education Property Award’ with. The University of Waikato building was developed through a significant upgrade to the original ‘A Block’ which had been built in the 1960s. By keeping the existing structure and bringing in glulam timber frames – some pieces over 36m long – the team were able to retain the embodied carbon in the structure.
Best in Category for the ‘Resene Sustainable Building Property Award’ was the University of Auckland’s B201 Redevelopment, with our advanced structural analysis and innovative building services approach creating a sustainable, modern educational hub in the heart of the city – and the highest scoring 6-Star Green Star building rating in New Zealand to-date.
Finally, Victoria Lane Apartments in Wellington won Best in Category for the ‘Templeton Group Multi Unit Residential Property Award’. This building is the first high-rise apartment complex in New Zealand to use the combined technology of base isolation and a diagrid frame, and has raised the bar for seismic resilience in inner-city living.
In addition to the Supreme Award and numerous Best in Category wins, below is a recap of the many other great projects that Beca was involved in, which were also recognised in various categories:
Colliers Project Leaders Education Property Award
Best in category - The Pā, Hamilton - The University of Waikato
Excellence - Ahutoetoe School At Milldale - Ministry of Education
Excellence - B201 Redevelopment - Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland
Excellence - Tuhiraki - AgResearch Lincoln Headquater Building
Excellence - Windy Ridge School - Te Whare Ako - Ministry of Education
Merit - Oteha Valley School - Ministry of Education
Merit - Silverdale School - Ministry of Education
Merit - Waimarie Science Facility - Lincoln University
Resene Sustainable Building Property Award
Best in category - B201 Redevelopment - Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland
Excellence - 8 Willis & Stewart Dawson's Corner - Argosy Property Limited
Excellence - LowCo - Fletcher Living
Excellence - Te Whare Whakatere - Ashburton Library and Civic Building - Ashburton District Council
Excellence - Tuhiraki - AgResearch Lincoln Headquater Building - AgResearch
Merit - 6-8 Munroe Lane - Asset Plus Investments Limited managed by Centuria
Merit - Hillmorton Specialist Mental Health Services - Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand
Naylor Love Heritage & Adaptive Reuses Property Award
Best in category - 8 Willis & Stewart Dawson's Corner - Argosy Property Limited
Excellence - B201 Redevelopment - Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland
Merit - Blue Mountains Campus (Stage 1) - Blue Mountains Campus Development Partnership Limited
Warren & Mahoney Civic, Health & Arts Property Award
Best in category - Tākina - Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centrev - Wellington City Council
Excellence - Hillmorton Specialist Mental Health Services - Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand
Merit - Te Whare Whakatere - Ashburton Library and Civic Building - Ashburton District Council
RCP Commercial Office Property Award
Best in category - 8 Willis & Stewart Dawson's Corner - Argosy Property Limited
Merit - 6-8 Munroe Lane - Asset Plus Investments Limited managed by Centuria
Merit - Amohia Ake/ACC Building - Tainui Group Holdings Limited
Templeton Group Multi Unit Residential Property Award
Best in category - Victoria Lane Apartments - Cuba Holdings Limited Partnership
CBRE Industrial Property Award
Merit - Linton Maintenance Support Facility - Farrier Lines - New Zealand Defence Force – Consolidated Logistics Project, HQ DLC
Merit - LPC Te Whare Whakatika maintenance workshops - Lyttelton Port Company
Yardi Retail Property Award
Merit - Les Mills Dunedin - Les Mills New Zealand
Merit - Willis Lane - Precinct Properties Holdings Limited
Our finalists also included:
Old ClockTower Entrance - Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland
Starship Children's Hospital – Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand
Cambridge High School - Ministry of Education
Alpha Group Ltd - Alpha Group Limited
Metita - SkyCity Auckland Limited
Congratulations and thanks once again, to each and every one of our clients and partners, and to the Beca team involved in these fantastic projects. We are immensely proud of our work together and recognise that it was our shared commitment to excellence that made such accolades possible.