DHL NZ Awarded For Zero Tolerance On Organised Crime

Auckland, 18th June, 2024 – DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has been awarded a 2024 World Customs Organization Certificate of Merit, by the New Zealand Customs Service. This award recognises DHL’s collaboration with New Zealand’s law enforcement authorities to identify suspicious shipments and combat criminal infiltration in the supply chain.

This award was in recognition of customs administrations across the world working to deepen their existing partnerships and forming new alliances in an ever-evolving global landscape.

DHL Express uses its expertise, experience and network of contacts to help build customs intelligence to prevent and combat customs crime. Airfreight industries are increasingly being exploited by organised crime groups to smuggle goods such as narcotics, weapons and tobacco. With industry partners joining forces with law enforcement, the fight against organised cross-border crime and customs controls can become more effective, preventing the flow of illegal shipments and creating safer transport flows.

“DHL Express has been working closely with customs authorities by exchanging industry knowledge and intelligence on shipments to aid in investigations. The aim is to minimise the risk of infiltration into goods flows and prevent customs criminal activities,” said Glenn Simpson, Senior Security Manager, DHL Express New Zealand.

As part of the collaboration, DHL Express service centers staff recently received training from customs specialists on spotting and identifying suspicious shipments and behaviors. DHL’s goal is for all operational workers to complete the training and be able to detect and deter suspicious shipments. This will also help ensure that DHL is a safe workplace for all.

“We already have effective procedures and methods in place, and our employees are meticulous and attentive. With customs authorities’ continued support, we can further sharpen the organisations capabilities in preventing crime,” said Simpson.

