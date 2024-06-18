Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
40+ Years Of Combined Experience As Two Kiwi Businesses Merge

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 4:40 pm
Direct Earth Team Photo (Photo/Supplied)

Two well-respected Kiwi businesses have merged, with the combined 65 staff members coming together to share laughs, stories, and pastries over coffee.

Hawke’s Bay family business Direct Earth, established in 2011, is a leading provider of electrical, building, and plumbing services across the region, and proudly announces its acquisition of KBM Machine Maintenance, established 30-years ago - bringing together over 40 years of combined industry experience and expertise.

"Our first priority was to bring staff from both companies together and ensure the KBM team feels at home with Direct Earth," said Cameron Darwen, Managing Director of Direct Earth.

"This acquisition allows us to combine our strengths, enhance our specialist services, and continue to set new standards for innovation, quality, and service excellence."

The integration of KBM Machine Maintenance adds significant value for Direct Earth's customers, extending the company’s offerings to include commercial machine repair and maintenance regionally, as well as paint-tinting machinery service across New Zealand. Direct Earth are already specialists nationwide in the design and installation of Intelligent Transport Systems.

"We’re excited about being able to improve our service experience for both our customers and our team," added Cameron.

Dale Rideout, the incoming Business Manager for KBM, emphasised the seamless transition and future plans.

"After a robust handover with current KBM management, we will spend the next few months understanding what our current and prospective customers need," said Dale.

"We’re continuously innovating our systems and processes to improve the way we do things for our customers. In the meantime, current KBM customers can trust that we’re going to continue doing the job, and doing it well."

