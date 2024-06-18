Schneider Electric Foundation Turns 25, Calling For Projects Around The World To Apply For Support

A global campaign celebrates the 25th anniversary of the foundation by awarding impactful and innovative youth projects with funding.

The call for projects has launched in New Zealand.

New Zealand, 18 June 2024 – To mark the 25th anniversary of its foundation, Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is launching a global campaign to celebrate both this key milestone and the next generation of young leaders committed to building a fairer, low-carbon-emissions society.

Throughout 2024, the foundation is celebrating the world’s youth by raising awareness of their social and environmental impact and mobilising support from its employees.

The high point of these celebrations is the ‘Youth Innovation For A Sustainable Future’ campaign, with a call for projects to be rewarded with funding.

The campaign culminates in a €50,000 global prize awarded to the winning project during the COP29 climate summit in Bakou, Azerbaïdjan. Leading up to the global highpoint, each of five continents, including Australia and New Zealand in Asia Pacific, will also award five winning projects each with funding. All 25 winners will be eligible for the global €50,000 prize.

The winning project for Asia Pacific will receive €30,000. Second prize is €20,000, third and fourth place will receive €10,000 each, and the final winning project will receive €5,000. Entries are open to young people aged 15-30 years old until 22 July and winners will be announced on 26 August 2024.

The SE Foundation’s joint campaign with Ashoka is named ‘Youth Leading the Just Transition’ and is aimed at selecting the most innovative and impactful 25 youth projects across the world in the field of professional engagement as well as just transition. The joint campaign with Ashoka’s program Changemaker Companies will select 25 of the most impactful and innovative youth projects. The five continents include Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

In addition to jury selection, projects have an opportunity to be rewarded with €2,000 as a local audience favourite of Schneider employees. Selected projects will benefit from increased visibility across the social media channels of both Schneider Electric’s Foundation and Ashoka’s network of countries.

“There are many initiatives being driven by young people around the world to tackle growing social and environmental challenges. I’m so proud that we’re supporting their incredible innovation and impact by honouring them during the Foundation’s 25th anniversary,” said Pacific Zone President Colette Munro.

Founded in 1999 under the aegis of the Fondation de France, the Schneider Electric Foundation supports changemakers driving sustainable development, promoting social inclusion, and empowering communities worldwide.

More information: learn more and submit projects here and learn more about the Schneider Electric Pacific Foundation here.

About the Schneider Electric Foundation

In a world where social and environmental challenges are more widespread and more urgent than ever, the Schneider Electric Foundation supports innovative and forward-looking initiatives to give as many people as possible the energy they need to succeed.

Always forward-looking and optimistic, the goal of the Schneider Electric Foundation is to play a part in creating a fairer, less carbon-intensive society that gives future generations the tools to transform our world.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com

