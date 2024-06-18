Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Ōtaki To North Of Levin Road Of National Significance Update Welcomed By Freight Sector

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 5:17 pm
Press Release: National Road Carriers

The latest announcement by Transport Minister Simeon Brown is another positive sign that the National-led Government is getting serious about roading and infrastructure.

"Investment in our road network needs to happen at pace to help New Zealand unlock it's true economic potential. More efficient freight routes are intrinsically linked to higher productivity and with our economy facing some significant head winds at the moment, everything the Government can do to get things going is a win," says Justin Tighe-Umbers, CEO, National Road Carriers.

"The signing if these agreements gives the contractors the certainty they need to invest in the resources needed to deliver these large scale projects. This is exactly the kind of certainty NRC has been calling for."

