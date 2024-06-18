NZGBC Green Star Advisory Board Change

Five new independent industry leaders have been appointed to the New Zealand Green Building Council’s (NZGBC) Green Star Advisory Committee as part of the ongoing collaboration with the sector to drive lower carbon, healthier, efficient buildings and communities.

Since the New Zealand sector adapted and launched Green Star in 2007, the Green Star standards for non-residential buildings and community developments have continued to be improved and updated in consultation with industry, ensuring they meet the demands of our sector and our responsibility for positive legacies for future generations. Over 1.476 million square metres of new buildings have been assessed or are in the process of being assessed with Green Star tools.

Over the past two years, the Green Star Advisory Committee has ensured industry leaders oversee the design and development of the next version of Green Star, called Green Star Buildings which will launch in August 2024.

“The built environment is 20% of New Zealand's emissions. We’re hugely fortunate to have the support of some of our sector’s brightest minds providing input and big-picture thinking on our certifications as we seek to improve wellbeing, improve resilience and reduce emissions,” says Andrew Eagles, NZGBC chief executive.

“Alongside our network of expert reference panels, their advice is integral to ensuring Green Star continues to deliver leading benchmarks and ambitious targets for lower carbon, healthy, and efficient design and construction.”

We are excited to announce new committee members;

Tom Slade, Head of Environmental Sustainability at Goodman

Callum Isherwood, Senior Manager Property Strategy and Development at Air New Zealand

Daniel Byrne, Head of Property Development at Auckland Airport

Paola Boarin, Associate Professor at The University of Auckland

Ivan Bartley, GM Development at Tainui Group Holdings

The new members join the committee to challenge Green Star through continuous improvement of the certification process and providing important advice on the economic, social and environmental drivers that affect the adoption of sustainable building practices in Aotearoa.

Five committee members will also be retiring. Members periodically change to ensure fresh thinking and approach from a wide range of companies and sectors.

“We extend our gratitude to the retiring members whose dedication has helped guide the development of Green Star Design & As Built v1.1 and adaptation of Green Star Buildings for New Zealand into pioneering rating tools, setting the standard for embodied carbon reduction and climate resilience. These tools now stand as the nation’s foremost rating systems for sustainable buildings,” says Simon Wilson, NZGBC Green Star Advisory Committee Chairman and Director of RDT Pacific.

Our substantial thanks to retiring committee members Phil Smith, Founder and Director of Smith Architects, Saatyesh Bhana, Head of Sustainability at Argosy Property, Tanya Syddall, Director of Property & Campus Development at The University of Otago, Vivien Li, Senior Advisor Infrastructure Strategy at Auckland Council, and Mark Sinclair, Managing Director at FM Concepts. The time and effort put into Green Star is very much appreciated.

Green Star Advisory Committee members remaining for another term are:

Alain McKinney, Project Director at Precinct Properties

Debbie Wilson, Principal Advisor – Sustainability Infrastructure Health New Zealand

Kristen Webster, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Eke Panuku Development

Nick Alsop, Senior Manager - Buildings, Precincts and Homes at Green Building Council of Australia

Dr Paul Jurasovich, Carbon Research Lead and Associate Principal at Jasmax

