Celebrating Walks Of NZ Along New AKL Walkway, As Construction Advances For Terminal Integration

Auckland Airport together with the Department of Conservation (DOC) are celebrating the beautiful walks of Aotearoa New Zealand along the airport’s short walk between terminals, known as ‘the green line’

Improved shade and shelter for pedestrians as the walkway route changes to keep travellers safe and make way for construction bringing together domestic jet and international travel

Inter-terminal bus continues to operate every 15 minutes.

With construction ramping up on Auckland Airport’s new integrated terminal development, a new version of the inter-terminal walkway, commonly known as ‘the green line’, opens today.

Auckland Airport has teamed up with the Department of Conservation (DOC) to showcase Aotearoa New Zealand’s beautiful walks along the new green line walkway, where an estimated 24,000 travellers walk each week between the international and domestic terminals.

Displaying some of New Zealand’s most stunning scenery, there are 36 different DOC tracks and locations celebrated along the green line thanks to giant panoramic photos, featuring multi-day walks along the golden bays of the Abel Tasman and through the forests of the Paparoa Track on the West Coast. There are also single-day walks including the Rangitoto Summit Track in Auckland and the Kauaeranga Kauri Trail in the Coromandel.

There are also snapshots highlighting off-the-beaten-track and more well known tracks such as the Goat Island Walkway in Auckland, the Tawhai Falls Track in Manawatū-Whanganui and the Maunganui Bluff Track in Northland.

“As New Zealand’s gateway airport, where 75% of international visitors first arrive in our country, we’re delighted to shine a spotlight on our country’s stunning landscape and all the amazing places people can choose to visit,” said Auckland Airport’s Chief Operations Officer Chloe Surridge.

"Our trusty green line walkway is a well-known feature of the airport for people who would rather stretch their legs between flights than take our inter-terminal bus.

“As we adjust the green line route for construction, we wanted to give travellers a taste of the unique walks New Zealand has to offer and all the wonderful work DOC does to open up the outdoors to visitors. We were thrilled to work with DOC on this project,” she said.

DOC maintains around 15,000 km of track across Aotearoa, with around three out of five (61%) international visitors undertaking a short walk or a day walk in the outdoors on their trip to New Zealand. Around two out of five (43%) international travellers visit a national park in New Zealand.

DOC Deputy Director-General Public Affairs, Sia Aston, said: “When Auckland Airport approached us about this project, we jumped at the chance to showcase some of New Zealand’s most stunning natural landscapes and ecosystems, which we want people to enjoy.

“Our unique environment is a drawcard both for international tourists and New Zealanders. DOC works hard to provide experiences that allow people to connect with nature, history and culture. We hope visitors will be blown away by the beautiful options on display, then get out and enjoy them for real."

The new 950m long walkway follows signage and in most places a green line painted on the footpath, making it easy for customers to navigate their way between terminals. The new route for the walkway is approximately 150 metres longer than the former walkway, adding between two - four minutes depending on your walking speed.

Providing additional shade and shelter, almost three quarters (72%) of the walkway is now undercover thanks to the route passing through 15 containers and part of the Transport Hub building. Two new small rest areas and pōhutukawa trees are along the walkway, adding to the improved experience.

“While some people enjoy a stroll between terminals, people naturally prefer it when the weather’s fine. Our new route is designed to give people more protection from the elements, while we also work to keep them safe from busy construction zones.”

The new walkway route was necessary to make way for the next phases of construction for the integrated terminal, with 35 per cent of the development currently underway and over 600 people working on the build.

Ms Surridge said as construction continues to make good progress on site, keeping travellers safe on precinct is the airport’s priority.

“The new walkway circles around the eastern end of the existing international terminal, through the Transport Hub and around construction zones. Right now the green line runs through the middle of the footprint of future essential baggage infrastructure to support the new domestic terminal.

“When it opens in 2028/2029, walking between terminals will be a thing of the past for travellers moving between international and domestic jet flights, something we can’t wait to deliver for our customers.

“Upgrading the airport is a bit like changing the car tires while the car is moving, meaning we need to carefully map out every stage of the build, while keeping the airport operating smoothly 24/7,” she said.

Auckland Airport workers will be operating barriers at pedestrian road crossings, between 5am until 11pm.

For those who prefer not to walk between terminals, Auckland Airport operates a free terminal transfer bus service between the domestic and international terminals. It runs every 15 minutes between 5am-11pm, with the trip taking about ten minutes. At the international terminal, the bus leaves from Bus Stop B at the Transport Hub and at the domestic terminal, outside Door 2 from Bus Stop C.

