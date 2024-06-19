Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Transpower Announces Appointment Of EGM Grid Development

Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 10:29 am
Press Release: Transpower

Transpower today announced the appointment of Matt Webb as Executive General Manager Grid Development.

Matt joins Transpower from Ausgrid in Australia where he is currently Head of Connections and Planning, Transmission Development and Growth. He has extensive experience in the electricity sector in Australia, having held a variety of roles at electricity distributors Ausgrid and Endeavour Energy, Networks NSW, and consultancy Meritec. Matt holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) Honours from the University of Wollongong and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration with Distinction from University of Technology Sydney.

Chief Executive Alison Andrew said “I am pleased to announce Matt’s appointment to the leadership team at Transpower. Matt’s extensive skills and experience in electricity, particularly in the areas of asset management and network planning, made him an ideal person for this role. We look forward to welcoming Matt to Transpower and New Zealand.” 

The appointment is part of changes made to the leadership team earlier this year. The role was formerly held by John Clarke who is Acting Chief Executive from 1 July 2024. Upon appointment of a new Chief Executive John will take up his new role of EGM Future Grid. 

Matt takes up the role of EGM Grid Development on Tuesday 13 August, and will be based in Wellington.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Transpower on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 