Transpower Announces Appointment Of EGM Grid Development

Transpower today announced the appointment of Matt Webb as Executive General Manager Grid Development.

Matt joins Transpower from Ausgrid in Australia where he is currently Head of Connections and Planning, Transmission Development and Growth. He has extensive experience in the electricity sector in Australia, having held a variety of roles at electricity distributors Ausgrid and Endeavour Energy, Networks NSW, and consultancy Meritec. Matt holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) Honours from the University of Wollongong and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration with Distinction from University of Technology Sydney.

Chief Executive Alison Andrew said “I am pleased to announce Matt’s appointment to the leadership team at Transpower. Matt’s extensive skills and experience in electricity, particularly in the areas of asset management and network planning, made him an ideal person for this role. We look forward to welcoming Matt to Transpower and New Zealand.”

The appointment is part of changes made to the leadership team earlier this year. The role was formerly held by John Clarke who is Acting Chief Executive from 1 July 2024. Upon appointment of a new Chief Executive John will take up his new role of EGM Future Grid.

Matt takes up the role of EGM Grid Development on Tuesday 13 August, and will be based in Wellington.

