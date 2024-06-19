Bell Gully Welcomes Six Senior Associates To National Team

Bell Gully has further strengthened its senior ranks with the recent appointment of six senior associates in the corporate, litigation, employment and projects and real estate teams: Charles Wong, Hannah Turton, Rebecca Compson, Ruth Keats, Adam Conti and Matthew Flinn.

“We are pleased to welcome six senior associates – a mix of an internal promotion, returning alumni and lateral hires. The appointments reflect the depth and breadth of expertise we have across our practice areas,” Bell Gully Chair, Torrin Crowther said. “They also demonstrate our continued commitment to strengthen and grow our client offering with the right talent and expertise.”

Charles Wong, projects and real estate

Charles focuses on real estate developments and front-end construction work. He advises on a range of real estate transactions, including acquisitions and divestments, commercial leases, ground leases and project development. He also advises on construction contracts, professional services agreements and construction financing arrangements across a range of sectors. Charles’ promotion supports the market-leading expertise of the projects and real estate practice at Bell Gully.

Hannah Turton, corporate

Hannah is an experienced corporate lawyer who advises organisations across a broad range of sectors. She works for companies, listed issuers, private equity sponsors and other financial investors, on M&A and other corporate and commercial matters. Hannah started her career at Bell Gully and returned to the firm in 2024, after four years working in the London office of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Rebecca Compson, employment

Rebecca is a specialist employment lawyer with in-depth experience supporting corporate businesses and senior executives. She provides advice on a wide range of non-contentious and contentious employment matters and transactional issues, such as large-scale corporate restructurings, personal grievances, incentive schemes, disciplinary and performance management processes and negotiated exits. Rebecca has recently returned to Bell Gully, where her legal career began, after practising for a number of years in the UK.

Ruth Keats, corporate

Ruth is an experienced commercial lawyer, and provides advice on commercial contracts across both public and private sectors. She provides advice on all manner of procurement and commercial contracts, with a particular focus on technology, infrastructure, public sector contracting and procurement. Ruth worked for several years in the Commercial legal team at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, advising on significant technology procurement projects, and prior to joining Bell Gully, she was a senior associate at another large New Zealand law firm.

Adam Conti, litigation and dispute resolution

Adam specialises in complex commercial litigation, regulatory investigations and enforcement proceedings, and technology disputes. He also has significant practising experience in insolvency, insurance, corporate advisory, construction and workplace health and safety. Prior to joining Bell Gully, Adam spent several years working at leading commercial firms in Melbourne, where he was a senior associate.

Adam’s international experience uniquely positions him to effectively assist individual and corporate clients to navigate the interplay between the Australian and New Zealand legal and regulatory landscapes in cross-border matters.

Matthew Flinn, litigation and dispute resolution

Returning to New Zealand after 12 years’ working as a barrister with 1 Crown Office Row Chambers in London, Matthew is an experienced litigator and advocate, with extensive experience in tort law, data protection and public law. He has particular skill in negotiating successful outcomes in contentious matters, and his experience in dealing with vulnerable clients makes him especially suited to managing cases which involve both complex legal of regulatory issues and a sensitive human element.

About Bell Gully

Bell Gully is a full-service law firm, with a team of over 180 lawyers. The firm is consistently recognised as one of the leading New Zealand legal firms in a number of independent international legal directories and works closely with many of New Zealand’s leading companies. Bell Gully’s expertise covers a wide array of areas with market-leading corporate, commercial, litigation and dispute resolution, financial services, tax and projects and real estate advisory teams.

