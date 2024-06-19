NZTA Partners With Cubic To Modernise Public Transport Payments

18 June 2024, Wellington: New Zealand’s innovative National Ticketing Solution (NTS) is set to start its rollout in the Canterbury region this December.

NTS is a partnership between the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and 13 regional Public Transport Authorities and is designed to provide a range of easy-to-use payment methods for all public transport across the country.

The new system, called Motu Move, will enable customers to pay for public transport using contactless debit or credit cards and digital payment methods such as Apple Pay and Google Pay on mobile phones and smart watches, as well as a prepaid Motu Move card and pre-bought tickets.

Since mobilising its New Zealand team from late 2022, Cubic Transportation Systems (Cubic) has been diligently preparing, configuring and testing the solution to support implementation.

Cubic Transport Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Head of Australia & New Zealand, Dino Beverakis, said Cubic is excited and “our team has been working to ensure that Motu Move will deliver a world-class, user-friendly payment experience for all New Zealanders.

“The new payment options will remove barriers to public transport use for those who don’t currently carry a prepaid card or who travel in different regions. It will also make using public transport easier for visitors and first-time users as they won’t need to worry about buying a separate prepaid card,” Mr Beverakis said today.

“By making payments easier, Motu Move will also encourage more people to use public transport more often, which will help reduce road congestion.”

Cubic is the longstanding transport ticketing technology provider in a number of key global cities, including New York, London, San Francisco Bay area as well as Sydney and Brisbane.

The NTS public transport partners are Auckland Transport, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Environment Canterbury, and a Regional Consortium of ten medium and smaller councils that currently use the Bee Card. Those councils are Northland Regional Council, Waikato Regional Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Taranaki Regional Council, Gisborne Regional Council, Horizons Regional Council, Hawkes Bay Regional Council, Nelson City Council, Otago Regional Council, and Invercargill City Council.

