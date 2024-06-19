Tainui Group Holdings CEO Chris Joblin To Depart In Late 2024

A CEO transition is underway at Tainui Group Holdings (TGH). Current CEO Chris Joblin will leave the organisation later this year after close to a decade in the role. He first joined TGH in 2009 as CFO.

TGH Board Chair Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua warmly thanks Chris for his significant contribution over almost a decade and acknowledged the strong asset growth achieved during his tenure.

“Under the nine years of Chris’ leadership to date, TGH has proven itself as a kaitiaki (guardian) of the assets of Waikato-Tainui. During this time, the team has grown shareholder wealth by $987m through our equity growth and the distributions paid to Waikato-Tainui, as well as delivered signature projects for the Waikato region such as Ruakura Superhub and others which provide an excellent platform for future growth,” says Ms Raumati-Tu’ua.

The TGH Board and Chris have agreed an extended notice period (mid-November 2024) to enable a thorough recruitment process and orderly transition for the next CEO. Chris plans to take time out with family over the summer period and, following that, to consider his next career step.

He acknowledges the support of a talented and committed 50-strong team at TGH.

“I am grateful for the support of our team over the past decade and am proud of the high-performance culture we have built together and the legacy we have created. Together we have built a portfolio of investments and family of strong external business partners across a range of sectors to serve Waikato-Tainui for many years to come,” Chris says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As well as growing net assets, TGH has added paid distributions of $212m to Waikato-Tainui during his tenure. Other key achievements during his time as CEO include:

activated one of New Zealand’s largest infrastructure and property developments – the 490ha Ruakura Superhub. This moved the project from vision and planning to a fully working, rail-served inland port with large-scale distribution centres for world class tenants.

delivered quality developments such as Amohia Ake (new ACC regional centre in Hamilton), Te Arikinui Pullman Hotel (five-star luxury hotel) and the Cambridge Police Station.

established retail partnerships with Kiwi Property Group over The Base and Centre Place shopping centres, and helped regenerate central Hamilton with the buy out, extensions and renovations of the Hamilton Riverside Hotels and master planning for the future development of the Centre Place precinct.

implemented Puna Whakatupu Tangaata, the new Waikato-Tainui intergenerational investment framework – ensuring a strong iwi-lens on investment decisions.

brought a strong focus on environmental management and health & safety to the farming and forestry operations of TGH.

established social procurement programmes on major development projects and Paataka Kai (bulk delivery of kai for large marae events).

Chris has been a keen practitioner of intent based leadership to build a high-performance culture and team engagement levels at TGH which match the best in class globally. In 2022 he was recognised as a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia-NZ and won the 2021 CEO of the Year Award in the Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

“We look forward to recognising Chris’ contribution in an appropriate Waikato-Tainui way later this year. In the meantime, Chris and the team remain focused on achieving the current business priorities while the TGH Board will shortly commence a search process for a new executive leader to take TGH into its next chapter,” says Ms Raumati-Tu’ua.

© Scoop Media

