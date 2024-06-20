Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Taranaki Powerball Player Wins $5.5 Million

Thursday, 20 June 2024, 4:47 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A lucky Powerball player from Taranaki will be starting their weekend early after winning $5.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Impulse Snacks & Lotto in Waitara.

The prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the thirteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just a week after a lucky Waikato MyLotto player scored themselves $4.5 million with Powerball.

One other lucky Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold at Pak N Save Mt Albert in Auckland.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2024:

  Date  Prize  Store  Location  
1 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 
2 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawke’s Bay 
3 2 March $12.3 million MyLotto Otago 
4 13 April $30.16 million MyLotto Wellington 
5 8 June $7.18 million Pak n Save Wairau Road Auckland 
6 8 June $7.18 million Woolworths Metro Auckland 
7 8 June $7.18 million Royal Oak Mall Lotto Auckland 
8 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 
9 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 
10 8 June $7.18 million Shop Rite Dairy Hamilton 
11 8 June $7.18 million New World Hastings Hastings 
12 12 June $4.5 million MyLotto Waikato 
13 19 June $5.5 million Impulse Snacks & Lotto Taranaki 
