Taranaki Powerball Player Wins $5.5 Million

A lucky Powerball player from Taranaki will be starting their weekend early after winning $5.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Impulse Snacks & Lotto in Waitara.

The prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the thirteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just a week after a lucky Waikato MyLotto player scored themselves $4.5 million with Powerball.

One other lucky Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold at Pak N Save Mt Albert in Auckland.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2024:

Date Prize Store Location 1 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 2 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawke’s Bay 3 2 March $12.3 million MyLotto Otago 4 13 April $30.16 million MyLotto Wellington 5 8 June $7.18 million Pak n Save Wairau Road Auckland 6 8 June $7.18 million Woolworths Metro Auckland 7 8 June $7.18 million Royal Oak Mall Lotto Auckland 8 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 9 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 10 8 June $7.18 million Shop Rite Dairy Hamilton 11 8 June $7.18 million New World Hastings Hastings 12 12 June $4.5 million MyLotto Waikato 13 19 June $5.5 million Impulse Snacks & Lotto Taranaki

