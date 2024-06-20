Taranaki Powerball Player Wins $5.5 Million
A lucky Powerball player from Taranaki will be starting their weekend early after winning $5.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold at Impulse Snacks & Lotto in Waitara.
The prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.
Tonight’s winner is the thirteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just a week after a lucky Waikato MyLotto player scored themselves $4.5 million with Powerball.
One other lucky Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold at Pak N Save Mt Albert in Auckland.
Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.
Powerball wins in 2024:
|Date
|Prize
|Store
|Location
|1
|27 January
|$17.25 million
|MyLotto
|Canterbury
|2
|10 February
|$8.3 million
|MyLotto
|Hawke’s Bay
|3
|2 March
|$12.3 million
|MyLotto
|Otago
|4
|13 April
|$30.16 million
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|5
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Pak n Save Wairau Road
|Auckland
|6
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Woolworths Metro
|Auckland
|7
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Royal Oak Mall Lotto
|Auckland
|8
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|9
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|10
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Shop Rite Dairy
|Hamilton
|11
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|New World Hastings
|Hastings
|12
|12 June
|$4.5 million
|MyLotto
|Waikato
|13
|19 June
|$5.5 million
|Impulse Snacks & Lotto
|Taranaki