12 Lotto Players Win Second Division
19 June
Twelve lucky Lotto players will be having a blast after each winning $17,786 with Lotto Second Division in 19 June night’s live Lotto draw.
One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $30,878.
The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto
|Northland
|MyLotto (x3, incl 1xPB)
|Auckland
|West City Lotto
|Auckland
|New World Te Kuiti
|Waikato
|MyLotto
|Gisborne
|MyLotto
|Hawke’s Bay
|MyLotto
|Timaru
|Hornby Mall Lotto
|Christchurch
|Pak N Save Wainoni
|Christchurch
|Fresh Choice Leeston
|Christchurch
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.