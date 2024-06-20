12 Lotto Players Win Second Division

19 June

Twelve lucky Lotto players will be having a blast after each winning $17,786 with Lotto Second Division in 19 June night’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $30,878.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto Northland MyLotto (x3, incl 1xPB) Auckland West City Lotto Auckland New World Te Kuiti Waikato MyLotto Gisborne MyLotto Hawke’s Bay MyLotto Timaru Hornby Mall Lotto Christchurch Pak N Save Wainoni Christchurch Fresh Choice Leeston Christchurch

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

