2degrees Named Official Telecommunications Partner Of The New Zealand Team To The Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Thursday, 20 June 2024, 1:19 pm
Press Release: 2degrees Mobile

2degrees has officially partnered with the New Zealand Team to be their telecommunications partner and, alongside Sky, to be the broadcast sponsor for Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

2degrees CEO Mark Callander says “This is an amazing opportunity to support the best of the best as they take on the world.

“We are incredibly proud of the athletes, and it’s a real privilege to be able to be involved in Paris 2024.”

Callander said 2degrees is working with Sky and the New Zealand Olympic Committee on an activation that enables fans to share their support with the New Zealand Team.

‘’I won’t reveal the details today, but the team is working on a fun way to make sure Kiwis can share messages with the team in Paris.

“New Zealand is always squarely behind the athletes and wishes them all the best as they take on the world. We are creating a unique way to bring this to life and make sure that the best wishes of fans from all around the country make their way to Paris.”

Nicki Nicol, CEO and Secretary General of the New Zealand Olympic Committee says the support of partners such as 2degrees is critical for athletes and fans.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of 2degrees as our telecommunications partner,” said Nicol.

“We appreciate their support as we take the New Zealand Team to the Olympic Games in Paris in just over a month’s time.”

