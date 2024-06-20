That’s Fair As! Kiwis Rank PAK'nSAVE Number One For Fairness Eight Years Running

PAK’nSAVE and New World continue to be recognised by New Zealanders for being leaders in fairness and trust, according to the latest Kantar Reputation index.

For an outstanding eight years in a row, PAK’nSAVE has ranked number one for fairness in Aotearoa and has taken out second place overall with a massive Rep Z score of 110. New World has also ‘found its wonderful’ and jumped into the top 10, with an overall score of 106, which represents a world class rating.

Managing Director of Foodstuffs New Zealand, Chris Quin says that having two brands ranked in the overall top 10 demonstrates the 100% New Zealand owned and operated co-op is making a real difference, with local grocer families across the country focused on working hard for their communities. “At Foodstuffs, we’re proud of our reputation, it’s built on always doing the right thing for our customers.”

“PAK’nSAVE is head down on its commitment to deliver New Zealand’s lowest food prices and with rising inflation and weather disasters that’s been a challenge. But all the team, especially Stickman, never stop looking for ways to keep costs down, so we can pass on savings. For New Zealanders to continue to recognise our rock-solid commitment to fairness, is something the whole PAK’nSAVE team should be extremely proud of.”

“We also know trust is a huge driver for reputation,” continues Quin. “Everyone at New World has put a massive amount of mahi into showing not only that it’s a great place to shop to find everyday low prices and value, but it also has a positive impact on the wider community. So, it’s great to see this reflected in their trust pillar score, which has jumped an impressive 12 points in one year.”

“Our local New World grocers and store teams feel a strong responsibility to be Here for New Zealand, whether that’s through working to support our 12 social supermarkets, hundreds of food rescue organisations or through our Family2Family campaign.”

The Kantar Corporate Reputation Index survey was conducted between February and March 2024 and rates public perceptions of New Zealand’s top 50 consumer facing corporates. It uses Kantar’s globally trusted Rep Z framework to measure excellence on four key platforms: leadership and success, responsibility, trust, and fairness in pricing with a score of 105 or above considered world-class.

