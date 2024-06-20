BIG Ideas Group Takes Away Supreme Award At New Zealand Sign Display Awards

Auckland – BIG Ideas Group Ideas Group (BIG Ideas Group) has taken the top honour at the annual New Zealand Sign Display Awards, picking up the Overall Supreme Award for the stunning Waimahara Myers Park Display.

Waimahara is a unique interactive artwork installation conceived by artist Graham Tipene (Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei) for the road underpass at the north end of Myers Park in Auckland CBD. Graham partnered with Auckland Council to develop this first-of-its-kind project, where waiata (Māori songs) are sung into a sculptural microphone, triggering changes in sensorial elements of light and sound. These elements include six edge-lit hinaki light panels, created with BIG Ideas Group for the underpass environment. The design and fabrication of these suspended hinaki forms were critically developed through a partnership between Global Stainless and BIG Ideas Group, resulting in an activatable array of sign-light sculptures that sit alluringly at the heart of this vibrant atmospheric installation. This enhances the surroundings and leaves a lasting impression.

Ross Hall, Founder and Director of BIG Ideas Group Ideas Group, spoke about the project’s technical challenges:

“Waimahara was a true test of the skills of the BIG Ideas Group team. We were up for the challenge when Auckland Council approached us with Graham’s concept for Waimahara, featuring acrylic inserts and press-formed stainless steel hinaki (traditional Māori eel traps). They came to BIG Ideas Group with the idea of a design and fabrication solution to light these forms in an underpass environment. We set sail on a journey of experimentation, pushing the limits of edge lighting acrylic until we achieved the perfect balance for the desired effect.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The Supreme Award is selected from the Gold winners across 17 categories, recognising excellence from interpretation to delivery and showcasing all skill sets from design, manufacture, and installation. Waimahara tested all of these skills, and I’m humbled and incredibly proud of my super-talented team.”

Hall added, “BIG Ideas Group is renowned for creating branded assets that set our clients apart and help them connect with their customers. Waimahara tested us and pushed our thinking to new levels, and we can’t wait to apply what we’ve learned on our next brief."

In addition to the Supreme Award, BIG Ideas Group won a Gold for Waimahara in the Illuminated Signs category and a Silver in the Branded Vehicles category for the America’s Cup Event hydrogen-powered tender boat.

More on the America’s Cup Award

The BIG Ideas Group Ideas Group designed graphics for the America’s Cup Events' hydrogen tender. Armed with the client's logos and brand guidelines, the BIG Ideas Group translated the vision onto the boat.

The challenge was to ensure a seamless design integrated with the vessel’s complex hull shape. Coloured vinyl films were cut to shape, with many sections handcrafted to fit perfectly. Each seam was meticulously edge-sealed to withstand the harsh marine environment.

The result was a striking display of graphics that exceeded the client’s expectations. The design encapsulated the spirit of the America’s Cup Events brand and elevated the visual appeal of the hydrogen tender.

The client was thrilled with the outcome, appreciating the effectiveness of the graphics in conveying their brand and sponsors' messaging.

About the Awards

The New Zealand Sign and Display Awards were established in 1997 to encourage and promote high standards of design and execution in all aspects of sign-making. Acknowledging excellence is the primary purpose of this event, which receives hundreds of online entries from all over New Zealand each year. This ensures that the overall standard of entries is high, and competition for gold, silver, and bronze medals is fierce.

The awards celebrate creativity, technical skills, and innovation in the sign-making industry, providing a platform for showcasing the best in design and execution. Each year, the event highlights the impressive work of sign-makers and recognises their contributions to the visual landscape of New Zealand.

BIG Ideas Group’s achievements at this year’s awards reflect their commitment to excellence and innovation in sign-making. Their success with the Waimahara Myers Park Display and the America’s Cup hydrogen tender graphics demonstrates their ability to push boundaries and set new standards in the industry.

© Scoop Media

