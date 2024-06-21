Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Mediaworks Brings Fifa+ To Life Across Aotearoa

Friday, 21 June 2024, 8:29 am
Press Release: Mediaworks

In a world first, FIFA+ launched into the New Zealand market this month supported by a multimedia National campaign across MediaWorks outdoor, audio and digital platforms.

Streaming all domestic football including the National League and Chatham Cup, as well as all international football fixtures of the Ford Football Ferns and All Whites, FIFA+ is the home for all football entertainment for Kiwi fans.

With the objective to drive viewership of this exciting new offering for football fans, FIFA engaged MediaWorks Direct Sales along with in-house creative agency Passionfruit to deliver a dynamic and engaging campaign. MediaWorks brought the FIFA+ brand to life across its multi-platform offerings through interesting messaging and bold creative.

Alex Kenny, Creative Director Passionfruit, says “With a focus on Auckland's Britomart Station as the hero, Passionfruit crafted a visual treatment that spoke to football lovers. Through multiple touchpoints, the FIFA+ creative escorted Kiwis as they journeyed through the bustling downtown commuter hub.”

Charlotte Blurr, Director of FIFA+, says: “We are incredibly excited to launch FIFA+ in New Zealand, with Kiwi football fans being the first to have an exclusive look at what FIFA+ has to offer. MediaWorks’ unique and diverse platforms helped us achieve mass reach to showcase the exciting array of content on the platform including FIFA originals, documentaries and archive matches from previous FIFA World Cups. We can’t wait to see how Kiwi fans engage with FIFA+.”

© Scoop Media

