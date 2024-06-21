Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Premium Stock Yards Provides High-Quality Modular Dog Runs In NZ

Friday, 21 June 2024, 11:10 am
Press Release: Premium Stock Yards

Addressing the needs of dog owners and breeders throughout New Zealand, Premium Stock Yards offers a range of high-quality, steel modular dog runs in NZ. These runs are designed with flexibility in mind, featuring 1.52m wide panels and gates that can be easily configured to suit various space requirements.

The modular design of the Jailbreaker series allows for the construction of multiple adjoining runs, accommodating environments ranging from small residential yards to larger commercial breeding operations. This adaptability ensures that the dog runs are a practical choice for a variety of needs, providing secure and durable enclosures for dogs.

Each unit is crafted using robust materials and includes stainless steel nuts and bolts, facilitating easy assembly and ensuring long-term durability. This focus on quality and utility reflects Premium Stock Yards' commitment to meeting the evolving needs of New Zealand's pet owners.

With the rise in pet ownership across New Zealand, the demand for secure and adaptable enclosures has increased. Premium Stock Yards is responding to this trend by providing dog runs that meet these needs without compromise. The flexibility of their design allows owners to expand or modify the runs as necessary, using stainless steel nuts and bolts for easy adjustments.

For detailed insights into the features and configurations of these dog runs, interested parties can explore further through the dedicated section on their website.

