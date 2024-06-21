Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Big Increase In Auckland Resource Consents Fees Coming July 1st - Some By 100%

Friday, 21 June 2024, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Subdivide Simplified

Get your resource consent applications in now.

This is the warning for Auckland property owners who are planning on undertaking any building work in the near future.

According to the recent Auckland Council Annual Budget, the cost of lodging a resource consent will increase dramatically from next month.

“Yearly updates to resource application costs are not unusual”, says Troy Patchett, director of residential property development company, Subdivide Simplified.

“What is unusual is the substantial cost increase across the board”.

Activities such as a deemed boundary activity are increasing 100%, from $500 to $1000. Other large increases include Land Use Consent Applications - Residential (63%), Subdivision Consent (25%) and bundle applications (26%).

Patchett believes many people who are considering a building project will be caught out by these increases.

“I would strongly encourage those who are looking to build to get your application in as soon as possible – you may be able to get these through at the lower rate”.

While building costs have flattened out over the past 12 months – and even come down, these extra council-imposed costs could have knock-on effects including increased rents and house prices for new builds.

“In order to deliver quality, healthy homes to our biggest city, the council should be incentivising residential development - not punishing it”.

© Scoop Media

