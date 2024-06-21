NZ Fiji Indigenous Business Leaders Meet To Promote “Solesolevaki” (Coming Together For The Greater Good)

A group of NZ-based Fiji business people met in Auckland earlier this week, to increase indigenous participation in commerce.

The get-together was facilitated by Fiji’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola.

Ratu Inoke said, “It is very encouraging to hear that there are many Fijians in business in New Zealand. We are happy to support all initiatives that improve the well-being of our communities”.

Sitting (L – R) : Siva Naulago (679 Logistics), Sera Naulumatua (Laveti Limited), Rachael Mario (NZ Rotuman Community Centre), Henry Rogo (Bevel Construction) Standing (L – R) : Lupeti Fihaki (Kollective Konsult), Josua Tuwere (Fiji High Commission), Edward Grey (Fire Prevention Consultant), Ratu Inoke Kubuabola (Fiji High Commissioner to NZ), Nik Naidu (PC KING)

“iTaukei indigenous people’s point-of-difference is our communal strength. Solesolevaki, is an integral part of our culture, and is the coming together for the greater good. This is a more cost-effective and inclusive way of doing business”, explained Siva Naulago, owner of 679 Logistics.

Rachael Mario, from the NZ Rotuman Community Centre, thanked the High Commissioner, “We are very appreciative of His Excellency Ratu Inoke, for taking the initiative to bring us all together”.

The business leaders agreed to work together with the aim of encouraging and mentoring more indigenous people into entrepreneurship.

And finding more business opportunities for women and youth, to increase family incomes.

