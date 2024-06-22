KiwiRail: Aratere Update
Executive General Manager Interislander Duncan Roy:
The eight passengers and 12 of the crew on Aratere are safely disembarking now and are on their way to Picton.
The earthquake-prone building system aims to manage risk by requiring earthquake-prone buildings to be remediated before set timeframes.
ANZ has support available for customers in Te Tai Tokerau impacted by power outages. Targeted assistance is available for business and farming customers, like temporary overdraft facilities and the ability to defer loan repayments or moving to interest only to help ease some financial pressure.
New research into the geology of the Hamilton basin aims to create ground-breaking 3D simulations that will transform seismic modelling for the Waikato and similar sedimentary basins around the globe.
Do Kiwis pay too much for broadband? There's more to this question than meets the eye. There are a range of explanations for how prices for what on the surface is essentially the same product in each country can differ so much. Let’s start by pointing out that we may not be comparing the same product in each country.
27-year-old Davies, who is a senior software engineer at Christchurch-based app development company Smudge, was one of just 14 app developers from around the globe to receive the award at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this week in Cupertino.