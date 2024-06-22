Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ANZIIF Announce Outstanding Contribution Awards

Saturday, 22 June 2024, 10:41 pm
Press Release: ANZIIF

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is thrilled to announce the recipients of this years’ Honorary Life Membership Award, ANZIIF Service Awards and E.E Vines Memorial Prize.

These awards, which were announced at ANZIIF’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of the insurance industry, and to the mission of ANZIIF.

Honorary Life Membership
Honorary Life Membership is awarded in recognition of an extraordinary level of service to ANZIIF over an extended period of time on a national or international level.

Megan Beer
Group Chief Operating Officer at Resolution Life
ANZIIF (Fellow) CIP
ANZIIF President 2019 - 2021
ANZIIF Director 2015 - 2022

ANZIIF Service Awards
Service Awards recognise ANZIIF members who have made a significant contribution to the organisation.

Jim Karafilis
ANZIIF (Fellow) CIP
Past Member of ANZIIF’s General Insurance Faculty Advisory Board

Michael Pennell PSM
Chief Underwriting Officer at Australian Reinsurance Pool Corporation
ANZIIF (Fellow) CIP
Reinsurance Rendezvous Organising Committee at ANZIIF
Past Chair of ANZIIF’s Reinsurance Faculty Advisory Board

E.E Vines Memorial Prize
Established in 1956 to commemorate the first secretary of the Australia Insurance Institute, Mr Ernest Edward Vines. It is awarded annually for the most meritorious article written by an ANZIIF member.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Siew Wei Chai 
Corporate Authorised Representative at Aon
ANZIIF (Senior Assoc) CIP
Author of the article “Insurance premiums and affordability: How can we curb the cycle of loss and costs?” published in the ANZIIF Journal (vol. 46, no. 2).

The recipients of these awards exemplify dedication, passion and professionalism within the insurance industry, and we, at ANZIIF, would like to congratulate them and wish them success with their future endeavours.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ANZIIF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 