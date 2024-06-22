ANZIIF Announce Outstanding Contribution Awards

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is thrilled to announce the recipients of this years’ Honorary Life Membership Award, ANZIIF Service Awards and E.E Vines Memorial Prize.

These awards, which were announced at ANZIIF’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of the insurance industry, and to the mission of ANZIIF.

Honorary Life Membership

Honorary Life Membership is awarded in recognition of an extraordinary level of service to ANZIIF over an extended period of time on a national or international level.

Megan Beer

Group Chief Operating Officer at Resolution Life

ANZIIF (Fellow) CIP

ANZIIF President 2019 - 2021

ANZIIF Director 2015 - 2022

ANZIIF Service Awards

Service Awards recognise ANZIIF members who have made a significant contribution to the organisation.

Jim Karafilis

ANZIIF (Fellow) CIP

Past Member of ANZIIF’s General Insurance Faculty Advisory Board

Michael Pennell PSM

Chief Underwriting Officer at Australian Reinsurance Pool Corporation

ANZIIF (Fellow) CIP

Reinsurance Rendezvous Organising Committee at ANZIIF

Past Chair of ANZIIF’s Reinsurance Faculty Advisory Board

E.E Vines Memorial Prize

Established in 1956 to commemorate the first secretary of the Australia Insurance Institute, Mr Ernest Edward Vines. It is awarded annually for the most meritorious article written by an ANZIIF member.

Siew Wei Chai

Corporate Authorised Representative at Aon

ANZIIF (Senior Assoc) CIP

Author of the article “Insurance premiums and affordability: How can we curb the cycle of loss and costs?” published in the ANZIIF Journal (vol. 46, no. 2).

The recipients of these awards exemplify dedication, passion and professionalism within the insurance industry, and we, at ANZIIF, would like to congratulate them and wish them success with their future endeavours.

