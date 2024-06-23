17 Lotto Players Win Second Division
Seventeen lucky Lotto players will be jumping for joy after each winning $15,383 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $23,597.
The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Woody Winners in Wellsford and on MyLotto to a player from Wellington. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|Woodys Winners (+PB)
|Wellsford
|MyLotto (x2)
|Auckland
|PK Superette
|Auckland
|Glenview Food Centre
|Hamilton
|Woolworths Te Rapa
|Hamilton
|Te Ngae Four Square
|Rotorua
|MyLotto (x2)
|Hawke’s Bay
|New World Hastings
|Hastings
|MyLotto (x3, incl 1xPB)
|Wellington
|MyLotto
|Nelson
|MyLotto
|Marlborough
|Dennis Bookshop
|Westport
|Pak N Save Riccarton
|Christchurch
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.