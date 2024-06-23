17 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Seventeen lucky Lotto players will be jumping for joy after each winning $15,383 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $23,597.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Woody Winners in Wellsford and on MyLotto to a player from Wellington. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location Woodys Winners (+PB) Wellsford MyLotto (x2) Auckland PK Superette Auckland Glenview Food Centre Hamilton Woolworths Te Rapa Hamilton Te Ngae Four Square Rotorua MyLotto (x2) Hawke’s Bay New World Hastings Hastings MyLotto (x3, incl 1xPB) Wellington MyLotto Nelson MyLotto Marlborough Dennis Bookshop Westport Pak N Save Riccarton Christchurch

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

