17 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Sunday, 23 June 2024, 4:30 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Seventeen lucky Lotto players will be jumping for joy after each winning $15,383 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $23,597.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Woody Winners in Wellsford and on MyLotto to a player from Wellington. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
Woodys Winners (+PB) Wellsford 
MyLotto (x2) Auckland 
PK Superette Auckland 
Glenview Food Centre Hamilton 
Woolworths Te Rapa Hamilton 
Te Ngae Four Square Rotorua 
MyLotto (x2) Hawke’s Bay 
New World Hastings Hastings 
MyLotto (x3, incl 1xPB) Wellington 
MyLotto Nelson 
MyLotto Marlborough 
Dennis Bookshop Westport 
Pak N Save Riccarton Christchurch 

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

