Four Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Four lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Waikato, Wellington and Upper Hutt had luck on their side tonight after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Papatoetoe in Auckland, Trentham Mini Mart in Upper Hutt and on MyLotto to players from Waikato and Wellington.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Kapiti Coast will also be celebrating after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Kapiti Coast.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board

