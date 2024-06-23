Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Fixed Physio Offers Comprehensive Physiotherapy Services In Christchurch

Sunday, 23 June 2024, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Fixed Physio

Christchurch, New Zealand – Fixed Physio is proud to announce its comprehensive range of physiotherapy services tailored to meet the needs of Christchurch residents. Specialising in the treatment and prevention of sports-related injuries, Fixed Physio provides personalised care plans that include hands-on therapy, exercise-based rehabilitation, and preventive strategies.

Fixed Physio’s team of skilled professionals employs a combination of traditional and modern techniques to ensure thorough and effective care. The clinic’s approach emphasises individualised treatment plans that address each client's unique needs, promoting faster recovery and long-term wellness.

Services offered at Fixed Physio cater to a wide range of clients, from recreational athletes to professionals. Their commitment to patient education and empowerment ensures that clients are equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to manage their conditions and prevent future injuries.

Fixed Physio is also dedicated to making their services accessible to the community. They offer treatments under ACC claims and private payment options, ensuring that high-quality physiotherapy is available to everyone in need.

Those in search of a reliable sports physiotherapist in Christchurch can visit the Fixed Physio website for more information on services, appointment bookings, and additional health resources.

