Momentary Power Losses Possible To Some Areas Of Northland As Transpower Re-livens 220 KV Circuit

Sunday, 23 June 2024, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Transpower

Transpower advises that there may be a momentary loss of power between 2pm and 2.30pm in some areas from Warkworth north today as it re-livens its 220 kV circuit carrying electricity into the area.

Transpower will work with local generators and its lines company partners Top Energy, Northpower and Vector to re-liven the circuit with as little impact on consumers as possible. It apologises for any inconvenience.

More information on the repair work will follow once the 220 kV circuit is re-livened.

