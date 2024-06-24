Healthy Snacking Made Easy - Justine’s Rolls Out Keto-Friendly Snack-Sized Protein Cookies At Costco NZ

The New Zealand Keto Protein Cookie Company, Justine’s Cookies, has introduced a new Keto Peanut Butter Choc Chip Mini Protein Cookie Pouch into Costco NZ. This latest addition offer a delicious option for Kiwis to indulge their sweet cravings without compromising their health goals.

"Peanut butter is one of our most-loved flavours, and the mini version is already becoming a hit with customers! says Justine Muollo, CEO of Justine’s Cookies. The cookies are already popular with tastebuds over the ditch, with Australian customers taking to social media to express their feelings “These cookies are by far the best keto cookies I've ever had.” one fan wrote.

Each 500g pouch contains 20 individually wrapped 102 calorie snack-size cookies that are allergen-friendly, ultra-low carb and keto-friendly, wheat and gluten-free, and have no added sugar. They are also high in fibre and all natural. The Keto Peanut Butter Choc Chip Mini Protein Cookie Pouch is available for an RRP of $19.99 at Costco NZ & AU stores.

