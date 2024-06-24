Work Continues On National Music Centre In Capital City

The vision for a National Music Centre with the refurbished Wellington Town Hall at its centre is already coming to life with the three partners in the venture—Victoria University of Wellington, the Wellington City Council and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra—firmly committed to its realisation.

The National Music Centre is generously supported by significant philanthropic support to the University and NZSO.

After extensive investigations, the University has concluded that due to physical constraints associated with the floor plate and stud height, the available space in Te Matapihi is not fit for purpose for its requirements.

All three partners have confirmed that the success of the National Music Centre is not impacted by the University’s decision.

The University has worked with the Wellington City Council over several months to ascertain the viability of levels three and four of Te Matapihi to try and accommodate the requirements of its school of music alongside the Wellington Town Hall.

“We’d like to thank our partners at the Wellington City Council for offering this location to the University, and for all their hard work and assistance as we have explored all possibilities together,” says Victoria University Vice-Chancellor Professor Nic Smith.

Te Herenga Waka is now working on finding the right accommodation for the remaining teaching and performance spaces for the New Zealand School of Music—Te Kōkī (NZSM)—those not catered for in the soon-to-reopen Town Hall—and the WCC will explore other tenancy options for levels three and four of Te Matapihi.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The partnership between VUW, NZSO and WCC continues to be important for the city,” says James Roberts, Chief Operating Officer WCC.

“Although Te Matapihi hasn’t proved suitable for the NZSM’s needs, we are very pleased that our National Music Centre partnership with Victoria University and the NZSO remains strong and will continue to flourish when the Town Hall reopens.”

The earthquake-strengthened and upgraded Wellington Town Hall will be a jewel in the crown of the Nationial Music Centre but it is the people and the projects that bring the vision for the centre to life, says Professor Nic Smith.

“This is unique—a vibrant and world-class centre of musical and creative excellence, where education, cultural connections and community engagement happen in our capital city.”

The National Music Centre collaboration has produced a wide range of outcomes already, This includes a jointly-created orchestral stream for Master of Creative Arts (Creative Practice) students at the University whose internships this year are with the NZSO.

Former NZSO Board Chair Donald Best last year set up a special award to enhance relations between NZSO and the NZSM, which includes NZSO musicians taking part in professional read-throughs of student composition works.

The NZSO also provides Master Classes for Victoria University students with leading international visiting musicians while the numerous NZSM artist/teachers from the NZSO include a part-time lecturer who is principal bass trombone with the orchestra.

“These are all examples of the collaboration in action,” says Nic Smith.

The Wellington Town Hall will be the place where the NZSM and the NZSO can continue to collaborate by sharing knowledge and expertise through teaching and performance. The building will include an auditorium, world-class acoustics—including film scoring— a refurbished organ, and rehearsal, performance, and teaching spaces.

Kirsten Mason, Acting CEO of NZSO, says that the National Music Centre collaboration is about bringing creative people together.

“The National Music Centre has always been an innovative collaboration between people to establish a creative hub that’s the first of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere. The Council continues to do a great job of bringing us together, and we’re excited to see this partnership grow.

“At the NZSO, our own plans for a new home as part of the National Music Centre precinct continue to progress.”

© Scoop Media

