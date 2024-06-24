Daniel Smith Has Been Named As New Zealand’s Top Carpentry Apprentice

NZCB Apprentice Challenge winner Daniel Smith with Colin Walsh and Steven Langerak (Photo/Supplied)

Auckland’s Daniel Smith (32) has won the coveted title of New Zealand’s top apprentice at the NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge sponsored by ITM. Roy Devereux (23) from Otago won second place, and Courtney Willan (28) from Auckland came in third.

The NZCB Apprentice Challenge National Final took place at NZCB’s annual conference in Wellington on 21-22 June, where 20 regional finalists from across the country competed for the top prize. Apprentices were judged on examples of their work, dedication towards their apprenticeship, and a presentation to hundreds of NZCB member builders attending the conference.

As well as the title of New Zealand’s top apprentice, Daniel Smith returns to Auckland with a $10,000 prize package from ITM and the Ken Read Memorial Trophy. The second-place winner heads home with a $7,000 prize package from Milwaukee Tools NZ and the third place-getter leaves with a $5,000 prize package from Winstone Wallboards.

NZCB Chief Executive Malcolm Fleming says that the talent seen in New Zealand’s next generation of builders at the national final is a great sign for the future of the construction industry as it grows and adapts to meet evolving needs.

“The apprentices that competed in this year’s NZCB Apprentice Challenge demonstrated enthusiasm for the carpentry trade and a high level of skill, which is incredibly promising for the future of the industry.

“In order to ensure that we continue to grow the number of qualified builders in New Zealand, and meet the demand facing our sector, it’s vital we support our apprentices and provide them with opportunities to put their skills to the test and thrive,” says Mr Fleming.

NZCB also runs The NZCB Apprentice Network, an initiative launched in 2023 and free to all apprentices employed by NZCB member builders. The NZCB Apprentice Network offers wraparound support to apprentices throughout their apprenticeships, providing access to mental health and wellbeing support, deals and discounts for trade tools, and ongoing access to professional development and networking opportunities. The initiative is also designed to equip employers with tools and resources to enable them to create a supportive workplace.

NZCB’s commitment to ensuring apprentices have positive experiences while they are undertaking their trade training is also reflected by the focus on fun at the NZCB annual conference, with the apprentices participating in the Great Apprentice Race. This saw the apprentices put into pairs to build a dog kennel, with tools and supplies provided by Mitre 10, and the final projects being donated to the SPCA. This fun-focused event, which is separate from the formal NZCB Apprentice Challenge National Final, was won by Daniel Smith (Auckland) and Courtney Willan (Auckland).

About NZCB: NZCB’s member builders are typically from small to medium-sized building firms that offer a full spectrum of residential and light commercial building services. Reflecting its focus on quality, NZCB is the only building trade association that requires builders to hold a formal trade qualification to be eligible for membership, and it provides ongoing skills development for its members.

