More Police Welcome But Investment Vital For Ferries

Retailers are pleased to see progress in putting more Police on the beat but the grounding of the Aratere raises serious concerns about supply chains for stores across the country, Retail NZ says.

Retail NZ has been calling for more action to combat retail crime. Confirmation that extra Police are to be deployed on the beat in our CBDs is pleasing but it is not coming a moment too soon, Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

With another violent attack being reported on an Auckland retailer at the weekend, a more visible Police presence in retail precincts is needed immediately, Ms Young says.

Meanwhile, news that the Aratere will be out of action until investigations into its grounding are complete illustrates the fragility of supply chains between the North and South Island, she says.

“We need a reliable State Highway One connection. Retailers throughout Aotearoa New Zealand depend on regular freight movements to get product on their shelves.”

Retail NZ is calling on the Government to prioritise investment in high quality and reliable Cook Strait infrastructure to ensure that Kiwis have access to the products they need.

