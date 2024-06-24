Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Exports Reach $7 Billion In May

Monday, 24 June 2024, 11:46 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

New Zealand’s total exports were valued at $7.2 billion in the May 2024 month, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

This is the first time that monthly exports have reached $7 billion. Trade values are not adjusted for price changes.

The previous high for monthly exports was $6.95 billion in May 2023.

“May months are typically a peak time for exports, being the height of the fruit season, and strong periods for meat, dairy, and vegetable exports,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

  • Exports reach $7 billion in May
  • Overseas merchandise trade: May 2024
