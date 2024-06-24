Exports Reach $7 Billion In May

New Zealand’s total exports were valued at $7.2 billion in the May 2024 month, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

This is the first time that monthly exports have reached $7 billion. Trade values are not adjusted for price changes.

The previous high for monthly exports was $6.95 billion in May 2023.

“May months are typically a peak time for exports, being the height of the fruit season, and strong periods for meat, dairy, and vegetable exports,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release:

Exports reach $7 billion in May

Overseas merchandise trade: May 2024

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

