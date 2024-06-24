Stuff Group And MediaWorks Join Forces In Collaboration Like No Other

The country’s largest digital and print news media group and the leading radio and outdoor media company are collaborating to deliver a full, cross channel offering with an unrivalled audience reach in the critical 25 - 54 market.

(From left to right): MediaWorks Acting Commercial Director Gerhard Simanke, MediaWorks CEO Outdoor Mike Watkins, MediaWorks CEO Wendy Palmer, Stuff Group Chief Executive Laura Maxwell, Stuff Group Brand Connections Managing Director Matt Headland and MediaWorks Head of Agency Paul Hancox. (Photo/Supplied)

Stuff Group - publisher of stuff.co.nz, the country’s number one digital news website plus national, regional and community news products - and MediaWorks - Aotearoa’s only radio and outdoor company - are collaborating to offer advertisers unmatched consumer reach through their combined digital, audio, print and outdoor channels.

From 24th June, Stuff and MediaWorks commercial teams will each offer customers access to unique sales opportunities across their joint range of media assets. The first new offering is a dynamic news product with Stuff breaking news headlines appearing on MediaWorks’ digital billboards across the motu.

Stuff Group Chief Executive Laura Maxwell says the audience numbers of the two organisations speak for themselves and it's also the data opportunities across brands that will provide the most opportunity.

“Combining Stuff’s 3.4 million monthly national audience, with MediaWorks’ 2.4 million weekly listeners and more than 4500 outdoor channels delivers the kind of market saturation brands demand. This unique platform combination provides for unique customer journey alignment and commercial partnership opportunities.”

MediaWorks CEO Wendy Palmer says she is excited about being able to offer advertisers this expanded portfolio of products.

“We know repetition is key to messages hitting home. Our collaboration with Stuff makes it easier for advertisers to reach their audiences wherever they are across the day - whether you’re in the car hearing an ad on the radio and seeing the same message on the back of a bus, in the office catching up on the latest news or at home on your mobile phone and listening to one of the rich selection of podcasts available on Stuff and our digital app, rova.”

Stuff’s Brand Connections Managing Director Matt Headland says agency clients in particular will benefit from the experience, strong relationships and cultural alignment between the two commercial teams. “Our agency leaders Jaana Collins at Stuff and Paul Hancox at MediaWorks deeply understand how audience journeys weave together and can bring enormous value to campaigns looking to impact their next customer,” he says.

MediaWorks’ Acting Commercial Director Gerhard Simanke says: “Being able to connect our customers with their consumers through an expanded set of touchpoints and channels will help them to get the most out of their advertising budgets. We’re thrilled to be working with Stuff on this innovative arrangement.”

